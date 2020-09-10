Hartman to Heart: From Where Does Your Strength Come

Are there days you feel powerless?
With all that is going on in the world, do you often think that all hope is gone?
If you are a born-again child of God, you are not powerless. You have a source of strength that is endless.
Why? Because that source of strength does not come from you, it comes from God. He gives you spiritual power that has no limits. It is available to all who know Christ in the free pardon of sin. Paul, the apostle, prays that we receive this strength. Paul’s prayer is recorded in Ephesians 3:14-21.
First, consider Paul’s position in prayer. In verse fourteen, Paul states, I bow my knees before the Father. If we are going to receive strength from God, we must first humble ourselves under the Almighty.
Peter writes that we should clothe ourselves with humility toward one another, for God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble so that He can exalt us at the proper time (1 Peter 5:5-6).
Paul’s prayer position is not merely an outward position; rather, it demonstrates an inward heart position. Paul’s heart is positioned to receive strength; thus, Paul’s prayers are heard and answered.
Next, Paul references God as the Father of all. Everyone owes their life to God, but not everyone acknowledges this truth. Jesus says that for all who believe God, the same receive blessings (Matthew 5:3-12).
God blesses all who accept Him as Father when they place their trust in His dear Son, Christ Jesus. Paul goes on to ask that we know God’s strength personally.
Again, this strength does not come from you; it comes from God. It only comes when you put yourself under His authority. James reminds us to draw near to God, and God will draw near to us (James 4:8).
Paul Continues to ask that we know the immeasurable nature of God’s love. Can we ever fully grasp God’s concept of love? No, but that does not mean that we throw our hands up and say, what’s the use. No, this is the wrong attitude.
Solomon reminds us that it is God’s glory to conceal things, but the glory of kings is to search things out (Proverbs 25:2). God desires that we continue to seek out His mysteries.
Why? Because the more we do, the better we will know Him and understand His great love for us, His great mercy toward us, and His great grace extended to us.
We must know God well. As 2 Corinthians 5:20 assures us, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making His appeal through us. We cannot be ambassadors for someone we do not know. We can only present God to others in direct proportion to our knowledge of God.
Perhaps all the people who cry out, “Where is God in all this mess?” do so because we do not accurately represent Him. After all, we are ambassadors for Christ, as Scripture declares, “God making His appeal through us.” Hence, we better know Him as fully as we can, not merely for our benefit but also others’ benefit.
Finally, Paul closes with a reminder that God can do more than we can ask or think. I believe this reminder is twofold. First, it is for our benefit. Paul is reiterating what we need to hear—God can do more than we can ask or think.
The second part is a command from God. God told Isaiah, in Isaiah 43:25-26: I blot out your wrongdoings for my own sake—put me in remembrance; let us reason together so you can be proved right. I believe that God wants to hear us tell Him that we know He can do more than we could ever ask or think.
Remind God of the ways He has been your strength in the past, God is not forgetful, I honestly believe He wants you to put Him in remembrance for your benefit, not His.
Why? Because faith comes from hearing and hearing through the word of Christ (Romans 10:17). Every time we speak faith, it builds faith. Faith is a spiritual strength-building substance.
If you were feeling powerless before this article, I hope that feeling is behind you.
I hope that you are now emboldened to go out and change the world around you. Not in your strength, in God’s strength.
Allow Him to strengthen you.
From where does our strength come?
It comes solely from God.