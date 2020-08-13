Hartman to Heart: Give It To God

Do you carry around worry and needless care? If you do, you know how heavy that weight can be. Worry has a way of zapping your strength, making you feel exhausted, and robbing you of your focus from important things—important things like family, friends, and God. 1 Peter 5:7 reminds us to give our worries and cares to God.
Cares can be classed as a lot of things, but in the context of this verse, I believe the term cares means any unhealthy thing that burdens you. Worry and needless care go hand-in-“head” as the negative characteristics that rob us of joy, peace, and happiness.
WebMD states that chronic worry can affect one’s daily life so much that it can interfere with appetite, lifestyle habits, relationships, sleep, and job performance. People who worry excessively are often so anxiety-ridden that they seek relief in harmful lifestyle habits.
Spiritually, the most dangerous lifestyle habit that worrying will lead to is idolatry. What? Yes, idolatry.
See anything we put before God, and our relationship with Him becomes an idol of worship. Worry and unhealthy cares steal our affection from God and leave us feeling defeated, even though we are not overcome if we are blood-bought children of God.
Christ made all who place their trust in Him, over and above victors—super-victors. Jesus not only fought for you; He won the battle for you. Perhaps this is one reason Peter recommends that we give our worry and care to God because God has secured the victory for Christians. God does not want us to walk around, defeated all the time. Why? Well, who would desire a Christianity where all one did was worry? Not me, and hopefully not you.
When the world sees us walking in joy, peace, and happiness, even in the face of dark seasons which transpire in our lives, the world will say, “Hey, I want what you have—I want what it is that causes you to have peace in the uncertainty.”
There is a story of a wise woman, who, while traveling in the mountains found a precious stone. Shortly after discovering this treasure, she met another traveler who was hungry. The hungry traveler asked if he could have some of the woman’s food.
Without hesitation, the wise woman opened her bag to share her food. The hungry traveler saw the precious stone and asked the woman if she would give him the stone instead. She did without hesitation.
The traveler left, rejoicing in his good fortune. He knew the stone would offer him security for life. Nevertheless, a few days later, he came back to return the stone to the wise woman. “I’ve been thinking,” he said, “I know how valuable the stone is, but I give it back, hoping that you can give me something even more precious.”
The wise woman asked what it was the traveler desired. The traveler replied, “Give me what you have within you that enabled you to give me the stone without hesitation.”
May we be quick to give God all our cares and worries, so we are at liberty in Him. May the world see us walking in joy, peace, and happiness, even in the dark seasons that transpire in our lives, so the world might say, “Hey, I want what you have within you that causes you to have peace in seasons of uncertainty.”
May we, without hesitation, share our faith with them so they can know that God cares for them.