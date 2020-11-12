Hartman to Heart: God in the Storm

Many people tell me that they feel that they are in the middle of a horrific storm. Political unrest and turmoil, a global pandemic, riots—you name it, we are in a stormy season.
You may be asking, “Where is God in this storm?” I am confident He is still in control, He is on His throne, and none of the storminess of this season has caught Him off guard.
In Exodus 12:21-27, the children of Israel are also in a stormy season. They are enslaved in Egypt; Pharaoh refused to allow the people to leave and worship God—it seems the storm is raging hard against the people. So, Moses calls all the elders and said, “Go and select the Passover lamb. Take the lamb’s blood and touch the lintel and your homes’ two doorposts with the blood. None of you shall leave your home tonight because God will pass through, and when He sees the blood, He will not allow the destroyer to enter.”
God was not surprised by the children of Israel’s storm; moreover, He is not caught off guard by our stormy seasons.
If you are a blood-bought child of God, then know this, you are held in the palm of His Hand. In Exodus 12:23, Moses assures the people that the Lord will pass over and will not allow the destroyer to enter their homes, but only when God sees the blood of the Passover lamb. You have something far superior to the blood of a mere lamb applied to the door of your house. You have The Passover Lamb’s blood applied to your life. If you know Christ in the free pardon of sin, you are being held tightly by The Hand of God. Paul even reminds us in Romans 8:35-39 that nothing can separate us from the love of Christ. Not tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword. In all these storms, we are more than conquerors through Christ Jesus. Nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.
Also, understand that God saw the storm beforehand and has worked out your provision. Isaiah 46:8-11 records: Remember and stand firm, recall this to your mind, I am God, and there is none like Me, I declare the end from the beginning. My counsel shall stand; I will accomplish all My purposes. I have spoken, and I will bring it to pass; I have purposed, and I will do it. I have said many times that I do not believe God causes the bad things that happen in the storms of life, but I am convinced He uses the stormy seasons to strengthen us.
I am confident that God sees everything before it happens, and even in the worst outcomes, has already worked out our provision. I had a dear friend, who in my view, lost his life way too early. Many called his death tragic and premature, but my friend loved Jesus and knew Jesus’ salvation.
I am confident God knew my friend would leave this earth at the time he did, and God had made the optimum provision for my friend: salvation through Jesus Christ. My friend does not now live eternally separated from God; on the contrary, my friend is now in the eternal providential care of The Father.
Why, because my friend believed in Christ while navigating the storms of this life and accepted Jesus’ gift of salvation—God saw my friend’s final storm beforehand, and God worked out his provision. God has done the same for you if you believe.
So, how does one trust God in the storm? First, focus on God. Remember, His plan is perfect. Second, pour-out your heart to The Father. It is okay to hurt, be angry, and ask questions as long as these things do not produce resentment toward God.
Third, pray, and remember prayer is not merely talking to God; it also involves listening for God to speak. Please remember, God hears and answers every prayer. Often, God does not answer the way we want or the way we are expecting, but He does hear and answer believers’ prayers. Finally, and perhaps the hardest, surrender to God. The storms we face are far too severe for us to deal with singly, but we are not meant to deal with such things alone.
God is God in the clear seasons, just like He is God in the stormy seasons.
Trust Him and know that if you are His blood-bought child, your best days are ahead.