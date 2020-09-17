Recently I was helping my mom pack up some things when in the hustle of packing, she dropped her wedding band.
I looked all over the floor. I looked behind some stuff she had stacked in the bedroom, but that ring was nowhere to be found. After much searching, we had to give up and finish packing for my mom.
A day later, I returned to her house to look again. I got down with a flashlight and looked and looked, but that wedding band was nowhere to be found.
Finally, I prayed and asked God to show me where her wedding ban was, even if He had to put it in front of my face.
I am reminded of the words God spoke to the Prophet Jeremiah. God said, call on Me, and I will not only answer, but I will also show you great and mighty things you cannot imagine (Jeremiah 33:3).
I wonder how many times we have not because we ask not (James 4:2-3)? I needed to find that ring for my mom; she was broken-hearted that it was lost, but it was gone, I could not find it anywhere. Whenever I have a pressing need, I remember Jeremiah 33:3.
My grandmother always called this verse Jesus’ phone number. I recall her saying, “Now Chuck, if you ever need anything, remember Jesus’ phone number—Jeremiah 33:3—call on Me.”
You know, God did not tell Jeremiah to call on Him, and He would get back to Jeremiah at some point in time.
God did not ask Jeremiah to call and leave a message on the heavenly answering machine.
God did not tell Jeremiah to call, and God would answer his call in the order it was received.
No! God said, call on Me, and I will answer you. God will answer when we call on Him in prayer. How can He answer a million people who may be calling on Him simultaneously?
I do not know; all I know is this: He is God. He is Holy-Other from you and me. With humanity, some things are impossible, but with God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26).
I needed an answer instantly, and I serve a God Who can answer immediately. I needed to find my mother’s wedding band—down on hands and knees, searching and praying. I was expecting God to reveal that ring on the floor where I heard it drop, but I did not see it anywhere.
I began to stand up, and as I did, I looked at the area where my mom always places her band. God was showing me great and mighty things. That ring that I heard fall was back on the table from where my mom had dropped it two days earlier—call on Me and I will answer, and not merely answer, I’ll show you great and mighty things you do not know.
God heard my prayer, responded to my call, and placed that ring right back in the place it started—just like I asked—in front of my face. How? We serve a God Who is limitless. With God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26).
Scripture reminds us that what God does for one, He will undoubtedly do for another (Acts 10:34). Give God a call today; not only will He hear a genuine prayer, but He will also answer.
He will not respond with the generic, run-of-the-mill kind of answer. No!
God will show you great and mighty things that you do not know.