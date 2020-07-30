Hartman to Heart: 'I Called You'

Have you ever called someone on the phone and could not reach them? Today that might not be a problem like it was in bygone days.
Many of us have phones in our pockets that can contact someone in multiple ways — traditional calls, text, email, and facetime, and that is but a few ways we can “reach out and touch someone.”
Perhaps today, there are so many ways to communicate that we miss actual physical communication with another person or have too many voices coming from too many directions.
Regardless, I’m sure there has been a time when someone tried to contact you, or you tried to contact someone, to no avail.
How about God? has He ever called you, but you were too busy to take the call? Moreover, have you been so busy talking to Him that you could not hear His reply, or His desire to communicate with you regarding something utterly unrelated to your thoughts? Let us be honest in our response.
The Scriptures are filled with examples of almost every life experience one can imagine. Buried deep in the Old Testament wisdom literature, one can read words related to our topic. It is fantastic, the parallels from antiquity to modern times: “I called you so often, but you wouldn’t come. I reached out to you, but you paid no attention. You ignored my advice and rejected the correction I offered.” Proverbs 1:24 (NLT)
If someone you consider significant called, would you not do everything to take or return the call? Imagine if you heard the most influential presence in the universe saying: “I called you so often, but you wouldn’t come. I reached out to you, but you paid no attention. You ignored my advice and rejected the correction I offered.” How would that make you feel?
Now first, I want to keep this verse in context. The book of Proverbs is about wisdom. What is being ignored in this instance is wisdom, but Who is the giver of wisdom? Right, God gives wisdom.
So, I feel we are not straying from context when we apply this verse to God. If we are honest, we have all avoided or failed to seek His wisdom at one time or another. There may be times when we have heard His calling but chose to lean on our understanding. The question is, who knows us better, ourselves, or the One Who created us?
There is a story about a man who was having car trouble, he did everything he thought might help restart his vehicle, but nothing helped. Finally, a well-dressed businessman stopped and said, “let me give you a hand.”
The businessman looked under the hood and said, “I see the problem.” He then made some adjustments and said to the car owner, “give it a try.”
The car owner’s car fired up on the first try. Surprised, the car owner said, “Where did such a well-dressed businessman learn to work on cars?”
The well-dressed businessman smiled and said, “Well, my name is Henry Ford.” The well-dressed businessman turned out to be the creator.
May we be people who learn to hear our Creator’s call. Why would we think we know more than our Creator?
May we develop our spirituality to the point we never miss one of His calls.