Hartman to Heart: 'I Know I Can'

One of my favorite childhood stories is The Little Engine That Could. I’m sure you know the tale: a little train engine stepped up to the task of pulling a massive load of toys over a mountain.
Several larger trains, who would have no problem pulling the train cars over the hill, declined the task, but one small, but determined little engine said, “I think I can!”
Jesus faced a similar obstacle. “What do you mean, If I can?” Jesus asked. “Anything is possible if a person believes.” (Mark 9:23). Jesus reminds us that all things are possible when we believe. Now, I think God wants us to desire positive things, not selfish things; but, when we believe we are like Jesus and the little engine, what do you mean if I can? I know I can!
In his book, Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do! Dr. Robert Schuller writes, “Take care? People who take care never go anywhere. Take a chance! Take charge! Take control!” We need to head these three phrases: “Take a chance! Take charge! Take control!”
What is God asking you to do today that seems out of your reach? Trust Him and say, “By His power, I know I can!” What thing do you need to take charge of in your life? What items have you been neglecting that God has entrusted to your care? Stop ignoring and reach out a take charge.
Trust God and say, “By His power, I know I can!” What areas are out of control in your life? It is time to take control of those things that are out of control. Trust God and say, “By His power, I know I can!”
Jesus said that if you have the faith, even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to the mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it would move. Nothing would be impossible (Matthew 17:20). I have some mustard seed; they are tiny. I believe Jesus is saying all you need is a little faith. Every time I drive through the Monitor Merrimack Bridge Tunnel or see the Golden Gate Bridge, I think of humanity’s mighty accomplishments. Without a doubt, both these engineering feats have been mountain moving.
What mountain has been blocking your path? Who has been telling you that you cannot? Jesus says, you can. I encourage you, have faith in God, listen to Him, and when God gives you the green light to accomplish a task, take a chance! Take charge! Take control! Trust God and say, “By His power, I know I can!” If you have faith even as small as a mustard seed, you can speak to the mountain, “Move from here to there,” and it will move. Nothing is impossible (Matthew 17:20b).