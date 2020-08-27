Hartman to Heart: Keep Trusting God

Only one choice can take you where you want to go.
Every past experience was first a present choice.
God challenges us, in Proverbs 3:5, to choose well the choice of leaning on our limited understanding or choosing His unlimited power.
It doesn’t stop there.
In the next verse, we are encouraged to continue trusting—In all your ways acknowledge God, for God will direct your path (Proverbs 3:6).
Trusting the Lord with all your heart means we completely trust God with all. It means we do not rely on anything we can do in our strength. We rely on the will of the Holy Spirit. We give all the strength we possess, both physically and mentally, over to His will. Then we are reminded that in all our ways, we are to acknowledge God.
Acknowledge God in everything? Absolutely! When life hands us hardship—acknowledge God. When life is exceedingly great—acknowledge God. When the doctor tells us news we don’t wish to hear—acknowledge God. When an old friend calls with great news—acknowledge God.
What does it mean to acknowledge? Acknowledge, according to the dictionary, means: to accept or admit the existence or truth of (of a body of opinion). Recognize the fact or importance or quality of.
So, as believers, we need to accept or admit the truth of the matter. Whether facing good or bad, approach God and recognize the importance or quality of being able to come to God, the Creator of the universe (John 1:3), and the Author and Finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2) and express the depths of our heart.
Anger, frustration, sadness, grief, hostility, happiness, joy, gladness, laughter, and tears—in all these things, God desires that we acknowledge Him—talk to Him, tell Him how we feel.
God desires for us to acknowledge Him in EVERYTHING. We can do this through prayer, but we must remember prayer is a two-way conversation. It’s talking to God, but it’s also listening for His reply with our spiritual ears.
Jeremiah 33:3 reminds us to call on God, and He will answer us and show us great and mighty things. In so many ways, this verse promises the same thing: if we acknowledge God, He will direct our path.
A director is someone who leads and guides a person or group of people. For many years I served as the director of a Christian boarding school. My staff, volunteers, and students depended on my direction.
Under God’s leading, and the guidance of an executive director and board of directors, I did my best to direct the school. My direction is limited, but God’s direction is unlimited because He sees the end from the beginning.
God never makes poor choices because He’s all-knowing and all-powerful. Are you having trouble with the direction of your life? Turn to God.
God alone can direct your path. God is a trustworthy guide who will never let you down. Since only one choice can take you where you want to go, had you not rather depend on God directing your path over you directing your path?
God challenges us to choose His unlimited power. Acknowledge Him, and when you do, He has promised to direct your path.