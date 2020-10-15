Hartman to Heart: More Than A Mustard Seed

There are at least two times in the gospels that Jesus talks about having faith like a mustard seed.
The more I reflect on Jesus’ Words, the more I am convinced that He wants us to understand that it takes more than a mustard seed’s worth of faith to do anything of value for the kingdom of God.
While we are called to operate in faith, we have missed the mark when we make it all about our faith.
While Jesus did say that we can do the impossible using faith, I am convinced He is reminding us that it takes more than a mustard seed.
In Luke 17:5-6, the disciples ask Jesus to increase their faith. To which Jesus replies that If one has faith like a grain of mustard seed, that one could say to the mulberry tree, “Be uprooted and planted in the sea,” and it would obey.
Here, the disciples want more faith—perhaps the implication is that they desire to do more for God. In Matthew 17:14-20, a man came to Jesus, and humbly asked for mercy on his son. The man said to Jesus, “I brought my son to your disciples first, but they could not heal him.” Jesus responds by saying, “Faithless and twisted generation.”
After Jesus heals the son, the disciples later came privately and asked why they could not do what Jesus had done.
Jesus says because they have little faith.
Jesus continues to say that even if one has faith like a grain of mustard seed, that one can speak to the mountain, “Move from here to there,” and it will move.
When I consider Paul’s words in Romans 12:3—do not think highly of ourselves, but think with sober judgment, according to the measure of faith that God has assigned, I wonder if the disciples wanted their faith increased, in Luke 17, so they could show off?
I also wonder if they were attempting to make faith about “the self” in Matthew 17? I wonder if that is why Jesus calls them a “twisted generation?” While I can only speculate at how the disciples were behaving, I can speak with assurance that for faith to work, it requires many elements.
First, faith requires right motives. I can only speculate at the disciples’ motives, but biblically I can say that God has given everyone the measure of faith (Romans 12:3).
Faith is a gift given to you by God Almighty, and He expects that we use it. I also believe that this gift of God is unending—you can never use it up, you can never have too much, and you can never have too little; hence faith like a mustard seed.
Faith spent on glorifying “the self” is not being used in right motive. Faith used to lift a need, or a biblically-based request or desire is faith that is operating within correct motives—this is faith God will bless. Still, it takes more than a mustard seed.
Second, faith requires our stewardship. James reminds us in James 2:14-17, what good is it if people say they have faith but do not put that faith to work? What good is it if someone is lacking, and you tell them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” yet, you do nothing to help their lack? It is the same with faith—faith by itself is dead.
Someone might need you to lift your faith to God, so the mountain in their life is moved and cast into the sea. If you are not stewarding your faith and putting it to practice in God’s economy, it is doing the individual in need, no earthly good. Faith has to have work behind it to be useful; yet, it takes more than a mustard seed.
Finally, faith requires God’s power. Jesus compares faith to a mustard seed. While a mustard seed is small, it is compared to a seed. Seeds, in the natural, are worth more when they grow.
We have the responsibility to water, cultivate, and work the seed. In the spiritual realm, we provide nourishment to our “faith seed” by reading Scripture, praying, meditating, and worshipping.
All these things feed the seed of faith; however, the growth process always belongs to God. Hence, it takes more than a mustard seed. Without God’s power, faith (the mustard seed) will never accomplish its work.
See, it is not about having increased faith. It’s not about showing off what you can do with your faith. No, faith, to work, requires right motives, requires godly stewardship, and then ultimately requires God’s power.
God expects us to do our part, sure, but the impossible, the miracle, the mountain being removed is always in God’s control. Remember, it takes more than a mustard seed.
You be faithful with your gift of faith and watch how God moves mountains for His glory.
It takes more than a mustard seed; it takes God’s power.