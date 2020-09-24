Hartman to Heart: Power to Forgive

Editor’s Note: Based on recent headlines, the Perquimans Weekly sought Pastor Chuck Hartman’s thoughts to put the matters in a perspective of faith.
What can I say, I contemplate the violence in our world, and the future seems bleak. We have been blessed to live in a protective bubble, and have possibly thought, violence from outside could never break through the blessed life we know in our corner of the world, yet it has. Why?
The sages from antiquity to present have attempted to answer why, and I will not endeavor to add to their reasons. What I will say is the same thing that so many of you feel—I hurt, I am saddened, and I am angry that such violence happens, both in our global and local communities.
I do not desire to sound political, nor do I want to appear overly spiritual. Nevertheless, I want to speak blessings and encouragement over our town, its residence, its leaders, and all who serve her so diligently.
A wise person once said, the tiniest action today pays dividends down the road. I note this because we can allow anger to move us.
In grief, we can return violence for violence, or we can take control over anger.
If we allow anger to move us—move us to actions of love, care, compassion, and forgiveness, these actions will pay dividends down the road. Love always appreciates in value.
I understand that these actions today will not erase the devastation, loss, and hurt. Nonetheless, these actions of love today can divert additional violence, hatred, and strife down the road. Love always appreciates in value.
Before we can adequately love, we must forgive. Dr. William Orr once said, “The one thing evil cannot stand is forgiveness.”
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared, “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love.”
We have to put forgiveness into action because forgiveness will pay dividends down the road. Forgiveness, like love, is not always easy to achieve. We are human; hence, we struggle with such divine attitudes. Nonetheless, forgive—we must, love—we must; both actions pay significant dividends down the road.
Fred Rogers once remarked, “Love is not a state of perfect caring. Love is an active noun like struggle.” We must be active and attempt to love those who hurt us; we must love those who want to disrupt the quiet way of life we cherish. Love always appreciates in value. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”
I encourage you to generate actions of love today because these actions will pay dividends down the road. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also declared, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
Is this not what Jesus did for us? Jesus loves us so much that He lay down His life in love for us—so we can know His salvation. Hanging on the cross, bleeding and dying, Jesus said, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). Jesus’ action of love has paid dividends over and above anything our human minds can comprehend. Why? Love always appreciates in value.
In these uncertain days, I encourage us to remember to love more thoroughly than ever before and forgive fully and wholly—Just like Jesus. We will never know genuine freedom until we first let go of every burden “too great to bear.”
Put positive actions into our community and the world today; watch as these actions pay positive, productive dividends down the road.
Remember, love always appreciates in value.