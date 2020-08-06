Hartman to Heart: Silence Is Deadly

If we do not have the power to change lives, then why bother sharing the gospel? If individuals still have to choose or reject God’s message, then why bother sharing?
Consider the person or people who shared their faith with you. Where would you be had they not shared? You chose God; why would you not want to allow someone else to make the same choice?
Paul tells us, how will others call on Jesus in whom they have not believed? How can others believe in Jesus when they have not heard? How can others hear without a messenger (Romans 10:14)? We are all called to be messengers of the good news.
Jesus commands us to share. He told us to go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature (Mark 16:15). Delayed obedience is disobedience, and 1 Samuel 15:22 reminds that obedience is better than sacrifice. I wonder how often we sacrifice being obedient in sharing our faith by putting extra money in the offering plate.
We think we are doing our part while pretending that we did not hear the Holy Spirit tell us also to communicate with our neighbor concerning the good news. Yes, it takes resources to share the gospel, but seldom does it cost considerable sums of money to tell a friend what Christ has done for you.
Jesus said, share the gospel with all creation, and obedience is evidence of our salvation.
Please understand, we are not saved because of our obedience; instead, we are obedient because we are saved.
Jesus said that people who are doers of The Word are like people who, when building a house, dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. When a flood arose, the stream broke against that house and the water could not shake it, because it had been built on the rock. However, the one who hears and does not do is like a person who built a house on the ground without a foundation. When the stream broke against it, it fell immediately, and the ruin of that house was great (Luke 6:46-49). When we are not actively sharing faith, our silence is sin.
James reminds us that to know to do good and not do it is a sin (James 4:17). Remember, when the Holy Spirit was given, the apostles began to preach the gospel. God has granted everlasting life to dying humanity, and they could not stay silent in the upper room. God’s love provoked them to reach out to the lost.
They understood their silence was sin; moreover, they knew their silence was deadly. The apostles knew that Jesus came to save all people, who believe, from the sin that separated them from God. To be saved, they had to believe and to believe they had to be told. What began in the upper room continues through us.
At a tree, a choice was made by Adam and Eve to part ways with God, and in so doing, the first couple brought condemnation into the world — condemnation that separates people from God. At Calvary’s tree, Jesus gave us a choice to return to God and escape the condemnation that Adam and Eve brought on humanity.
Since salvation is not automatic, we have to choose to return to God, and when we return to God, He gives us one crucial job—tell others that He has made a way for them to be saved through His only Begotten Son, Christ Jesus. To remain silent is sin; to stay quiet is deadly.
I challenge you. If Jesus has saved you and changed your life, then share what He has done for you. Whatever creative way God has given you to communicate His gospel, be sure to utilize that creative communication and deliver His good news to all who will hear. Your faithfulness might make the difference in someone’s eternal destination.