Thanksgiving is approaching quickly, but for the child of God, every day should be thanksgiving. We have much to be grateful for, and we have much for which to express thanks to God.
Jesus understood this. Jesus operated in thankfulness, and we can learn much from His example. When Jesus fed the five thousand, that wonder began with a giving of thanks. This account is recorded in Matthew 14:13-21, and there are several takeaways that we can apply to our lives.
First, thankfulness “thought outside the box.” As Christians, we should make the most out of every opportunity to operate in gratitude, but you must artistically look for new situations and circumstances to express gratitude.
Jesus was doing this. He told His followers, “You give the people something to eat.” See, Jesus provided the people an opportunity to express gratitude to God. Jesus and His disciples did not even have enough to meet their personal need for prevision, but that does not stop Jesus from being grateful for what they have and using that provision to meet the needs of a multitude.
Had Jesus been focused on lack, there would have been five thousand hungry individuals. Jesus makes the most of His opportunity to operate in gratitude and more than meets the multitude’s needs.
Second, the miracle began with thankfulness. We are told that Jesus took the five loaves and the two fish, looked up to heaven, and said a blessing. Please do not miss what is going on here; Jesus was thanking God for what little they had, knowing that it would be more than enough if they kept their focus on The Father, not themselves.
How many times do we look at what little we have and say, “What can God possibly do with this?” Instead, thank God for what you have, and watch God multiply it for the furtherment of His kingdom.
Third, thankfulness gives way to awareness. After Jesus gave thanks, He broke the loaves and gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowd. It sounds like nothing had happened; they were passing around parts of five loaves of bread and two fish at this point.
Still, as the disciples became aware of God’s provision, the miraculous began to occur--the fish and bread were multiplying before their eyes. I can only imagine that the followers of Jesus began to shout praises of thanksgiving to The Father, as they began to witness the miracle unfolding right before their eyes. I am confident that an obstacle to gratitude is a lack of mindful awareness.
Jesus wants to remind us of all the blessings His Father bestows. Jesus wants us to be mindfully aware of the awesomeness of God. After all, God still multiplies the bread and the fish in our lives every day. The real question is, “Am I mindfully aware of His many miraculous workings?” Being mindfully aware is a key to thankfulness.
Finally, Jesus, and His followers, who did not even have enough prevision for themselves, were all of a sudden left with twelve baskets full of broken pieces. Verse twenty-one reminds that those who ate were about five thousand men, besides women and children.
In gratitude for what little He has, Jesus goes on to feed some five thousand individuals, and there are twelve baskets full of leftovers. See Jesus’ disciples and their families needed provision too, hence the twelve leftover baskets. The art of thankfulness provided for everyone’s needs.
I wonder how many times we become so focused on the external trappings of life that we fail to see God’s work. How many times do we forget to thank God for the breath we breathe, the sun that rose this morning, and the new day of life we enjoy?
Too often, we become focused on what we do not have, or what we fear has been stolen from us, and fail to see the bigger picture of God’s grace and mercy.
When we grasp just how much we have to be thankful for, stop and mindfully appreciate these things, we might just be surprised at what miracle God wants to bring through our life.