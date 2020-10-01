Hartman to Heart: The Unchanging Character of God

Dark, unpredictable days, inevitable hardship, and fearful times ahead; these all sound like recent news headlines, but actually, these phrases can define the times in which the Prophet Jeremiah lived when he was writing the book of Lamentations. His days were dark too, but instead of focusing on the darkness, Jeremiah concentrates on God’s unchanging character.
Judah had fallen into idolatry, and God allowed the Babylonians to besiege Jerusalem. Solomon’s Temple was burned to the ground after standing approximately 400 years.
The Prophet Jeremiah, an eyewitness to these events, wrote a lament for what occurred to Judah and Jerusalem (which is why he is also credited with writing Lamentations), but in his grief, he wrote this about God: The steadfast love of God never stops; His mercies never come to an end; they are new each morning; great is God’s faithfulness. The Lord is my portion; consequently, I have assurance in God (Lamentations 3:22-24).
Jeremiah begins this passage with an affirmation of God’s love. Jeremiah begins by addressing God’s Proper Name, the Name revealed to Moses. Deemed too holy to write or pronounce, God’s Proper Name has been replaced by Lord in our modern times. What I want you to understand is that Jeremiah is personal with God. Like the small child, who, when saying her nighttime prayers, was overheard by her mother saying, “Andy, thank you for this day. I love You, Andy. Amen.” When the mother asked, “Who is Andy?” the small child said, “You know mom, Andy—Who we worship and sing about in church. Remember, ‘Andy walks with me, Andy talks with me, Andy tells me I am His Own.’”
Like the small child, Jeremiah is personal with God—calling God by His Proper Name: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never stop. Not only does Jeremiah call God by His Proper Name, Jeremiah, with dark, unpredictable days, inevitable hardship, and fearful times ahead writes: God’s steadfast love never ceases, His mercies never stop. Jeremiah chose to look at the eternal picture and not get bogged down in the bleakness of the temporal season. Like Jeremiah, we must be personal with God and focus on His unchanging, eternal character.
Next, Jeremiah stresses that the faithfulness and mercies of God are new every morning. With the re-creation of the new day, God is the God of ample starts. Not merely second beginnings or third chances—God’s do-overs are ample. I am thankful for this. I need a fresh start each new day. I could never survive with only one chance to get things right. I am grateful that with the new day comes new mercies from God. In the most hopeless of seasons, like Jeremiah, we must look to God’s new mercies. These mercies are ample.
Finally, Jeremiah states that God is my portion; therefore, I will hope in Him. I know we have talked about hope countless times before but remember, biblical hope is assurance. Jeremiah is saying, “While the world falls apart around me, my assurance is in God alone.” Jeremiah did not put his assurance in the temple, a priest, or a nation; Jeremiah put his assurance in the unchanging character of God.
Dark, unpredictable days, inevitable hardship, and fearful times ahead—Jeremiah knew these, yet, his assurance was in God—The God Who Jeremiah knew personally, he looked to God’s ample mercies in the uncertain seasons. Jeremiah focused on the steadfast love that God had for him. If you are a blood-bought child of God, I challenge you to find your assurance in God in these uncertain days.
I challenge you to know God more personally than ever before. I challenge you to seek God’s ample mercies day by day and to focus on the steadfast love that God has for you. When you do, you will find hope and healing to face whatever life hands you.