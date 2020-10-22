In 1943, during the Italian Campaign of WWII, the American army called for bombers to take out German positions in the village of Calvi Vecchia.
Before that action could take place, the village would be captured by the British Army.
To keep the allied troops safe, the British Army needed a willing messenger to deliver the news quickly. One small, but willing individually bravely rose to the occasion, G.I. Joe. G.I. Joe was a carrier pigeon who raced to deliver the report.
Allegedly, this bird flew 20 miles in an implausible 20 minutes—arriving in time to prevent the airstrike, saving the lives of one thousand soldiers. A reliable message from a willing messenger in the middle of bleak world events.
In 2 Kings, chapters 21 and 22, we read about three kings. Josiah, the third who came to power, was unlike his father and grandfather before him; Josiah chose to follow God’s ways. Josiah proposes to clean up The House of God.
For decades the land has been in turmoil under his family’s watch, now finally, it looks like things will take an upward momentum. Just as things are beginning to look up, Josiah will discover that he needs a reliable message from a willing messenger in the middle of bleak world events.
See, Hilkiah, the high priest, found the Scroll of the Law of God in the house of God as they were cleaning up. Today, this would be like cleaning up the church and discovering The Bible for the first time.
When the king heard God’s Word, he tore his clothes because he realized how much evil his family had brought into the land. Josiah said that he needed a reliable message from a willing messenger in the middle of his bleak world events. The king needs to know if God’s judgment will fall on him, considering his family’s depravity.
Huldah, the prophetess, was the willing messenger who gave the king a favorable Word (2 Kings 22:15-20). God was pleased that the king desired to do what was right, restore God’s House and the nation.
Whether Huldah, an obscure prophetess or Jeremiah, a well-known prophet, the message’s reliability always means more than the messenger’s personality. Hence, this is true throughout Scripture. Joel said in the Old Testament, and Peter quotes Joel in the New Testament: God will pour out His Spirit on all flesh—sons and daughters shall prophesy, older men shall dream dreams, and young men shall see visions (Joel 2:28; Acts 2:17).
I believe both Joel and Peter are voicing that the distinctions are irrelative—boys, girls, women, and men, if the blood of the Lamb has saved us, we have a reliable message to share in the middle of bleak world events. Perhaps the bigger question is, are we willing messengers?
Are we willing to share God’s reliable message in these dark days of pandemic and political unrest?
You might say, but Chuck, you do not understand, God cannot use me, I’m… We could put all kinds of adjectives in the ellipsis, but if you are a blood-bought child of God, the only words that count are forgiven and called.
God forgave you for everything you believe disqualifies you from service, Jesus calls you to share His reliable message (Mark 16:15).
The reliability of the message always means more than the personality of the messenger.
This world in which we inhabit is looking for The Reliable Message from a willing messenger.
Will you be that messenger today?