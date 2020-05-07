Hartman's Heart to Heart: Your Ephraim

Joseph is a biblical character who stands out to me during this pandemic.
Joseph endured a lot of hardship and pain, yet we never hear him complain about his misfortune. He is sold into slavery by his brothers.
He is accused, unjustly, of trying to take advantage of his master’s wife. He is put in prison for years.
Once Joseph is free, he has to prepare, not only himself but an entire nation for a famine, a famine that would affect the then known world.
Yet, through everything, Joseph feared God, honored God, and trusted God.
Before the famine, you may remember the story, Joseph is promoted to second in the land of Egypt, only Pharaoh was more powerful than Joseph.
Before the famine began, Joseph had two sons: Manasseh, and Ephraim, but Genesis 41:52 tells us that Ephraim was given his name because God has made Joseph “fruitful in the land of his suffering.”
In fact, Ephraim’s name means “fruitful.” So, as I use “Ephraim” today, I want you to think about what it means to be fruitful. Too many times I hear Christ-followers say things like, “once God brings me through the suffering.”
I believe we have this idea, in modern Christianity, that we cannot suffer, or that God has to remove the suffering, and this is not a biblical viewpoint.
Moreover, often God uses the season of suffering to mold us more into the image of Christ. Right now, world-wide, we are in a “land of suffering.” What is our prayer, “God deliver me from the suffering,” or “God make me fruitful in the land of my suffering?” What is your Ephraim?
Please understand, God can use your suffering. In John 12:24-26 Jesus reminds us that unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed, but if it dies, it produces many seeds.
The Christian life is about dying to self and living in Christ. In the land of our suffering is a good place to learn to die to self—but don’t miss the blessing—we die to self, to become fruitful.
Through our times of suffering, God can use us to bless others by sowing hope and encouragement into their lives.
We are unable to do this if we are living for self, but as we die to self, the Father will honor us, not for our own glory, but so that we can bless others.
Joseph was blessed in the land of his suffering—Joseph had to do a lot of dying to self, but because he died to self and did not become bitter toward God, God made Joseph fruitful in his land of suffering, and if you know Christ in the free pardon of sin, God will also make you fruitful in your land of suffering.
God can also use your misfortune. Curiously enough, Joseph’s wife’s name Asenath means “peril” or “misfortune.” God blessed Joseph through all his peril and misfortune; in fact, God used Joseph’s misfortune to promote Joseph.
I am convinced if Joseph had thrown a gloom despair and agony on me celebration in prison, God would have left him there, and used someone else. Because Joseph remained faithful to God throughout his misfortune and perilous times, God remained faithful to Joseph.
The same is true of us. If we remain faithful to God, God will remain faithful to us. God never promised that we would not have difficulties in this life, quite the contrary, Jesus said in John 16:33 that in this world we will have trouble, but He also said, take heart because “I have overcome the world.”
Remember, your Ephraim is your fruitfulness. God will use your suffering and misfortune to increase your fruitfulness, as long as you remain faithful to Him.
Take your eyes off the human temptation to have a pity party, and place them firmly of God, and when you do, watch your fruitfulness expand beyond anything you could ever hope or imagine.
The best thing that could ever come from our “land of suffering” is for someone, somewhere to find Jesus, and the Spiritual life only He can give.
Life is too short to focus on the temporal nature of suffering.
We must stay focused on our God, so He can use our lives to point others to Himself.