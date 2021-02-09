The Elizabeth City association of the United States Bowling Congress recently gave its bowlers of Albemarle Lanes the opportunity to compete in a unique team tournament which allowed each team to pay an entry fee and compete during their regular league session.
The event which ran for four weeks, during the month of January witnessed a new team take over the lead each week, but in the end, it was the team who led after the first week coming back during the last week and recapturing the title which kept slipping away from the new leader, like a greased pig on the Fourth of July!
Having Fun, from the Monday Night Mixed League posted a total of 2828 to kick off the final week of the tournament and the monster score was truly a team effort as 11 of the 12 individual games were over average! To put this in perspective, a bowler who bowled average for three games would total around 650. This team averaged 707 per member!
Leading the way to the title was Murdock Spencer, who entered with a 161 average and burned the lanes for games of 210-222-202.
Chastity Meads entered with a 133 average and found her way for 134-175-144. Stephaine Winslow added efforts of 169-161-176, all eclipsing her 155 average. Finally, anchor John Bradley went for 214 and 227 to better his 190 entering mean.
The championship winners will have their picture displayed in Albemarle Lanes for the next 12 months along with the championship trophy which will sport their names!
They also claimed the winners purse of the title, a cool $500!
Hopefully, the interest in this event will lead to a high number of entries in a possible City Tournament in March or April.
League action provided some of the best scores of the season by an array of bowlers, with Lindsay Perry (246-695) taking the top nod of the week last Thursday night during the Martin Luther King League.
Chris Farrell’s 235-635 trailed only Perry, his teammate. Joe Reid’s 558 series and John Turner’s 213 game closed out the men’s leaders from MLK.
The ladies side of last Thursday evening found Sherri Norwood’s 164-432 along with Leeann Gray’s 133-376 and Elizabeth Scott’s 152-375.
Fellowship League did nothing to hurt its reputation as home of the big scorers as Mark Tarkington cut loose for a 244-694, just ahead of Garry Williams’ 244-673 and Zach Farr’s 265-670. Terrance Riddick claimed the high game of the night (and the week), with a 276. Riddick’s big game tallied up to a 305 with his handicap pins.
Kaytee Simpson finished atop the ladies with her 192-526, along with Brittney Krehel’s 191-495 and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 154-439.
Will Swinson carried the banner for Monday Night Mixed to the tune of a 230-674, followed by Bobby Winslow’s 220-636, and Randy Cartwright’s 231-625.
Sharon Hoffler ran the sheet for the ladies from Monday Night Mixed going 214-528 scratch and 278-720 with the free sticks. Debbie Winslow and Stephanie Winslow closed out the ladies’ leaders with marks of 183-493 and 166-462 respectively.
Stella Miller led the All American Ladies with a 162-469, followed by Patsy Sanders’ 157-447, and Maria Madonia’s 147-396.
Gy Gregory’s 132 game led the bumper bowlers last Saturday, followed by Dominic Fisher’s 108 and Blanie Byrum’s 79.
Bryce Hawkins returned from a week of quarantine to tame the pins for a 219-575. Joshua Davenport followed with a 190-511, along with Jacob Davenport’s 164-431.
Finally, two events for our seniors are now taking entries.
The Albemarle Senior Games will again be held as a virtual event, allowing bowlers to bowl their games during times to best fit their schedules. The key though, is getting entries in by next Monday, February 15.
Albemarle Lanes has copies of the rules and entry forms.
The other senior event coming up will be a Casino Bowl offered for anyone age 50 and above. This event will take place on Wednesday, February 24 at noon. The event will consist of three games of 9-pin no tap with chances to win free games and gift certificates.
Free games will be awarded for a 10-pin strike on a red head pin, or a no-tap strike with only the red pin standing.
Gift certificates will be awarded to each man and woman winners for each game.
Albemarle Lanes is also running its tee-shirt sale through the end of this week. All shirts are $20 each and proceeds will benefit the youth program and its expenses.
Until next week, good luck, and good bowling, a please, wear a mask!