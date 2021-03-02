COVID deprived everyone of many things last summer.
Family vacations looked a lot different for most of us. Ball parks were mini ghost towns, movie theatres were dark and quiet, and many churches held outside services in their parking lots.
The greatest void in many of our bowlers’ lives though, was the lack of summer bowling leagues, especially on Monday nights, and Saturday mornings. With the virus starting to weaken a bit, local keglers will once again have the chance to continue rolling right through the summer this year, and Albemarle Lanes has begun forming the leagues for summer.
Summer leagues are an excellent time for bowlers to work on improving their game or for recreational players to get involved in a league, without the long-term commitment a regular season requires. Summer leagues run a much shorter schedule of only 10-12 weeks.
This summer’s leagues will run from June through mid-August. Monday Nights will see the return of the Monday Night Trio League, where teams may consist of any combination of ladies and men.
Ladies may enjoy a league just for them on Wednesday nights, and at a modest cost of just $10 per week, this may be a time for some of the former Albemarle Rollers ladies to reunite or for some new bowlers to get a taste of league action.
Two other newly forming opportunities will be a church league on Tuesday nights, and a trophy league for any combination of youth and adults on Thursday nights. Both of these will also be only $10 per person each week.
Finally, Saturday mornings promise to be exciting again with the continuation of the Crazy-8 league. Teams may have up to 4 bowlers, and 1 of them may be an adult along with the balance being youth bowlers.
Anyone interested in any of these offerings should stop by Albemarle Lanes and sign up their team today, or leave your information, and they will help you find a team.
Tuesday night’s Fellowship League had a little dose of unexpected excitement when Paul Lacher mowed down the big-4 (4-6-7-10) in the ninth frame of the second game! Congrats, Paul!
The Fellowship high scores’ report showed Raymond Casteel led all with 265-656 tallies and 291-734 handicap grades. Chris Farrell’s 258-621, Jeff Barefoot’s 615 series, and lake Krehel’s 237 game rounded out the top men’s performances.
Brittney Krehel topped the ladies’ side of Fellowship with marks of 208-539 (245-650 with handicap). Bobbi Jo Tarkington added a 167-464 scratch along with Brenda Marx’s 220-616 handicap total.
John Bradley’s 225-617 led the men of Monday Night Mixed, followed by Randy Cartwright’s 249-614, and Boris Beatty’s 223-572.
Sharon Hoffler topped the ladies from Monday Night with a Linda Barrett’s 177-468, Patsy Sanders’ 449 series, and Jeniffer Willis’s 171 game.
Tyler Hudgins’ 209-578 topped the action from Martin Luther King League, along with Denwood Williams’ 223-566, Terrance Riddick’s 204-565, and 204 top games from Zach Farr and Eric Craft.
Mary Hill claimed a 158-437 to lead the ladies from MLK, followed by Michelle Spoonire’s 156-418, and Sherri Norwood’s 153-404.
Mary Beasley ran the board on All American Ladies with totals of 169-450 scratch and 243-672 with the freebies. Sharon Yonek followed Mary with a 165 along with matching 148 games from Pat Dooley and Charlene Fetters.
Bryce Hawkins’ 196-510 topped the youth boys, followed by Colby Judge’s 178-457, and Bob Miller’s 214-457, while Kaylee Winslow’s 151-407 led the girls along with Elizabeth Scaff’s 166-372 and TJ Miller’s 129-331.
The bumper club was led by Gy Gregory’s 99, Dominic Fisher’s 95, and Flynt Willis’s 89 scores.
The local seniors had another event last week, this time enjoying a day of Casino Bowl, earning prizes for striking and sparing on colored pin shots.
Taking first place among each of three games were Blair Price (230), Myron Simpson (190), and Murdock Spencer (278) for the men, and Becky Hilderbrand (188), Stella Miller (235), and Teri Locke (192) for the ladies.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!