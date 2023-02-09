WILLIAMSTON - E.J. Hayes Elementary School Principal Donna Manning recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third grading period.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Grade 3
Ashanti Ramsaroop, Brice Lee, Destinee Smith, Gavin Godley, James Gardner, Joby Burroughs, Kylah Dail, Malia Harvey, Payson Pope, Reid Roberson, Royal Ogunibi, Summer Price, Zamiah Brown
Grade 4
Jaylen Thomas, Justice Whitaker, Reavis Turner, Valerie Carranza, Zy’Meria Lee
Grade 5
Ashlyn Gardner, Aubrey Voris, Emma Edmonds, Jesse Brown, Lauren McCall, Nicholas Leary, Raylan Moore
Honor Roll
Grade 3
Alonso Martinez, Armani Bond, A’Zoriyah Pitt, Bella Etheridge, Brielle Stanley, Camila Chirinos, Carl Lee, Daniela Contreras, Emmitt Price, Hunter Warren, Imari Griffin, Izaiah Smith, JaQuez Wilson, Jiro Linsangan, Joyden Burnell-Little, Kamaria Smith, Kataleya Lopez, Kylee Sherod, Layla Stewart, Nevaeh Boston, Sierra Barber, Tyrion Noonan
Grade 4
Aiden Hensley, Alaja Manning, Alex Richmond A’Mari Perkins, An’Shiya Brown, Aria Bissell, Blake James, Brooklyn Andrews, Crista Purvis, Damaika Griffin, Elijah Bullock, Emma Lynch, Evan Pan, Gavin Mobley, Jah’Kye Salaam Jahmier Bazemore, Jeremy Dunlow, Kathleen White, Kennedy Cassaberry, Kennedy Turner, Kyene Patrick-Congleton, Leah Weathersbee, Liam Shepard, Lucy Gumm, Lydia Clark, Mario Cabeleira, Mariah Armstrong-Willingham, Mi’Angel Perkins,Michael Cobb, Rosemary Bass, Serenity Winstead, Sierra Long, Skylar Voris, Trevor Newkirk, Tyanna Kornegay, Weston Setzer, Zy’Heim Outlaw
Grade 5
Aaliyah Roberson, A’Laila Biggs, Andrew Maready, Antwan Deloatch, Anyla Watts, Audrey Stanton, Bethany Tate,Carmichael Simmons, Daarsh Chawla, Delilah Perkins, Eric Pan, Guinevere Singh, Iniya Jones, Italia Passley,Kamron Ward, Kody Leggett, Lily Inscoe,Ma’hijah Holley, Ma’Kenzie Perry, Olivia Smith,Tatiana Lopez, Teddy Swain, William Saunders,William Sturgill
