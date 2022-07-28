Sno Day 1

Chaplain Clementina Chéry, left, speaks on intervening in the cycle of gun violence, as (left to right) Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, Dr. Valerie Batts (Director of VISIONS Consulting in Boston), Councilman Craig Miller and Councilman Roger Coleman listen.

Healing and compassion – those were the messages stressed to Edenton leaders during a roundtable talk on gun violence on the annual Sno Day earlier this month.

Chaplain Clementina Chéry – who founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Boston – visited Edenton and gave a short talk to an assembled group at the Hampton Inn.