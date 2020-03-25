ELIZABETH CITY — Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, received notification Tuesday of a lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bertie County. The individual is in isolation.
A resident of Hertford County has tested positive for COVID-19, ARHS announced early Monday afternoon. The unnamed individual is in isolation, and health officials are investigating the number of people who may have had contact with the person.
Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or been within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts.
Public health interventions are and will continue to be an important tool to reduce transmission and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, a Pasquotank County resident was identified as the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in northeastern North Carolina.
ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be vigilant in practicing preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus. These precautions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home whenyou are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soapand water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected, communities should be following the guidance set by local, state, and federal officials to reduce frequency of contact and increase physical distance between persons, thereby reducing the risks of person-to-person transmission.