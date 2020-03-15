MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Child Health All Day, Primary Care P.M., General
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: DEPO P.M.
Currituck: Primary Care All Day, General, WIC
Bertie: Primary Care A.M., New Prenatal P.M., General, WIC All Day
Gates: General All Day
Hertford: General, WIC P.M.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, Pediatric Primary Care, DEPO, General
Perquimans: DEPO P.M., General
Chowan: Primary Care All Day, WIC
Camden: Nothing scheduled
Currituck: New Prenatal A.M., DEPO P.M., General
Bertie: DEPO A.M., General, WIC
Gates: Nothing scheduled
Hertford: General, WIC
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s Health Services All Day, General
Perquimans: Child Health A.M., General
Chowan: DEPO A.M., General
Camden: Nothing scheduled
Currituck: General, WIC
Bertie: General, WIC All Day
Gates: Primary Care All Day
Hertford: DEPO P.M., General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, General, High Risk Clinic, Colposcopy a.m., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary Care A.M., New Prenatal P.M.
Chowan: Child Health P.M., General, WIC, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Camden: New Prenatal A.M., General P.M., WIC All Day
Currituck: Child Health P.M., General, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bertie: Adult Health A.M., General
Gates: New Prenatal P.M., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hertford: General, WIC
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Primary Care A.M., Child Health All Day, New Prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC All Day
Chowan: General
Camden: Nothing scheduled
Currituck: General
Bertie: General
Gates: DEPO A.M., WIC
Hertford: Primary Care P.M., General, WIC