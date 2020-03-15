MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Child Health All Day, Primary Care P.M., General

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: DEPO P.M.

Currituck: Primary Care All Day, General, WIC

Bertie: Primary Care A.M., New Prenatal P.M., General, WIC All Day

Gates: General All Day

Hertford: General, WIC P.M.

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, Pediatric Primary Care, DEPO, General

Perquimans: DEPO P.M., General

Chowan: Primary Care All Day, WIC

Camden: Nothing scheduled

Currituck: New Prenatal A.M., DEPO P.M., General

Bertie: DEPO A.M., General, WIC

Gates: Nothing scheduled

Hertford: General, WIC

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s Health Services All Day, General

Perquimans: Child Health A.M., General

Chowan: DEPO A.M., General

Camden: Nothing scheduled

Currituck: General, WIC

Bertie: General, WIC All Day

Gates: Primary Care All Day

Hertford: DEPO P.M., General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, General, High Risk Clinic, Colposcopy a.m., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary Care A.M., New Prenatal P.M.

Chowan: Child Health P.M., General, WIC, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Camden: New Prenatal A.M., General P.M., WIC All Day

Currituck: Child Health P.M., General, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bertie: Adult Health A.M., General

Gates: New Prenatal P.M., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hertford: General, WIC

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Primary Care A.M., Child Health All Day, New Prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC All Day

Chowan: General

Camden: Nothing scheduled

Currituck: General

Bertie: General

Gates: DEPO A.M., WIC

Hertford: Primary Care P.M., General, WIC