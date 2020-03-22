MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Child Health All Day, Primary Care P.M., General
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Primary Care A.M., DEPO P.M.
Currituck: Primary Care P.M., General
Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General
Gates: General All Day
Hertford: General, WIC P.M.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, Pediatric Primary Care, DEPO, General
Perquimans: DEPO A.M., General
Chowan: Primary Care A.M.
Camden: Adult Health A.M.
Currituck: DEPO P.M., General, WIC
Bertie: DEPO A.M., Child Health P.M., General, WIC
Gates: WIC All Day
Hertford: General, WIC
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s Health Services All Day, General
Perquimans: General, WIC
Chowan: DEPO P.M., General
Camden: Nothing scheduled
Currituck: General
Bertie: General, WIC All Day
Gates: Primary Care A.M., Adult Health P.M.
Hertford: DEPO A.M., WIC A.M., Primary Care P.M., General All Day
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care, Primary Care P.M., General, High Risk Clinic, Colposcopy a.m., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary Care All Day, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chowan: New Prenatal P.M., General
Camden: Child Health A.M., General P.M., Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General
Bertie: General, Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gates: Nothing scheduled
Hertford: Immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric Primary Care All Day, Primary Care All Day, Child Health All Day, New Prenatal, General
Perquimans: Adult Health, General
Chowan: Adult Health, General
Camden: General, WIC All Day
Currituck: General
Bertie: General
Gates: DEPO P.M.
Hertford: General, WIC