Cosmopolitan Club
The Cosmopolitan Club of Elizabeth City has free medical items for loan, including wheelchairs, bedside commodes, shower benches/chairs, walkers, canes and crutches to serve the whole Albemarle Area. Loans made by appointment only. Contact: 331-2474.
Food Bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle needs volunteers Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to help sort produce. Help is also needed on Fridays helping clients with the food pantry. To volunteer, contact: Brian Gray, Communications & Volunteer Manager at brgray@afoodbank.org or call 335-4035, ext. 113
VFW Post Honor Guard
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 is looking for a few good men and women to serve on their Honor Guard, which presents Military honors at Veteran funerals and occasional ceremonies. Uniforms and training will be provided by the Post. Any honorably discharged Veteran OR any individual whom served in a JROTC or ROTC program is eligible to participate. If you are interested, please contact the Post at 252-338-2828.
Rehab workers
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation is seeking volunteers, ages 18 and up, for activities. Contact: Lori Chepan: 338-7110.
Hospice volunteers
Community Home Care & Hospice is in need of volunteers to assist with patient contact, administrative tasks, bereavement support, and its new We Honor Vets program. Contact: Kiera Spence at 335-4594 or Kiera.spence@curohs.com.
Albemarle Hopeline
The domestic violence agency is seeking donations of gently used clothing, household goods and furniture at its Hopeline’s Clothesline Thrift Store at 923 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Contact: 338-3107.
Volunteer nurses
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center is seeking nurses who can volunteer to give free blood pressure checks from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Contact: 337-6661, ext. 2 or email seniorcenter@cityofec.com.
Senior center volunteers
The Currituck County Senior Center needs volunteers to help deliver meals to homebound clients. The task takes about an hour and volunteers may set their schedules or delivery days each month. Substitutes are needed on an as-needed basis. Contact: Stacy Joseph, 232-3505.
Habitat for Humanity
Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to serve on the following committees: site selection, building, family support, family selection, finance and budget and church relations. Email: sholloway52@gmail.com for information.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold White House is seeking volunteers for their gift shop, grounds, buildings, landscaping, vegetable garden, vineyard, the Periauger and planning events. Contact: 426-7567.
Foster parents
Integrated Family Services is seeking individuals interested in serving as foster parents. Contact: 439-0700.
Foster parents
Access Family Services is seeking individuals interested in serving as foster parents. Contact: Shevon Riddick at 229-9700 or email: sriddick@accessfamilyservices.com
Delivered Meals Program
The Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program is seeking volunteers for their Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) program in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties. There is an urgent need to open new routes in Chowan and Pasquotank counties. Meals are delivered Monday-Friday starting at 11 a.m. Each route takes about an hour to complete. Contact: Volunteer Coordinator Laura Rollinson at 404-7091 or lrollinson@accog.org.
COA academic support
College of The Albemarle’s Academic Support Center is seeking qualified volunteers to assist students in various courses at all four COA campuses. Contact: 335-0821, ext. 2244.
Habitat Sale Facility
The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Facility accepts donations of household items and building materials during regular store hours on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is also seeking volunteers to work one or two days a month. Contact: Frank or Jane Elfring at 384-0115.
Guardian ad Litem
Guardian ad Litem program is seeking volunteers in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in those counties. Contact: Kathleen Foreman at 331-4755 or Ricki Tillett at 475-5587.
Hospital volunteers
Albemarle Hospital Volunteer Services is looking for volunteers to work in all areas at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Contact: Karen Mathews, at 384-4676.
Project Linus Bee
Project Linus Bee is looking for volunteers in Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties to help make handmade blankets for children who are seriously ill or traumatized. Contact: Carol Cooper: 426-5395.
Tri-County Animal Shelter
Donations of pet supplies will be collected at Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road in Tyner Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other donation sites include Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 817 N. Broad St., Edenton; Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, 106 W Walter St., Edenton; and Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market St., Hertford.
Cancer Care Foundation
Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater is seeking volunteers for patients undergoing chemotherapy at Virginia Oncology’s office in Elizabeth City. Contact: 757-461-8488.
Seniors health insurance
Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program is looking for new volunteers who want to give back to the community. Contact the SHIIP office at 855-408-1212. In Currituck, call 232-2261. In Camden, call 338-1919.
River City CDC
River City Community Development Corporation is seeking donated computers, construction and carpenter tools, a heavy duty generator and a pickup truck for hauling equipment, weed trimmers, a professional lawn mower and a tiller. Contact: Lenora Jarvis-Mackey at 331-2925.
SPCA shelter
Volunteers are needed at the SPCA of Northeastern NC shelter: individuals or groups to walk dogs, socialize cats, perform various tasks, and assist at events, clinics, etc. Contact: 338-5222.
Edenton State Historic Site
Historic Edenton State Historic Site is recruiting new volunteers to serve as gallery guides, historical interpreters in costume, front-desk reception personnel. Volunteers are also needed for the garden club, for special events, living history events and school groups. Contact: 482-2637 or email: heshsvolunteers@gmail.com