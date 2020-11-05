Trick-or-Treat!
Yep, Hertford’s Halloween brought out all kinds of ghost and goblins, superheroes and princesses on Friday to dowtown.
Event was sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, which made sure everyone was taking the proper Covid-19 precautions. Local law enforcement and PQ Emergency Services chaperoned the event.
Worth noting, the Perquimans Emergency Services candy syringe inspired this country editor’s family to create a candy cannon to distribute the sweet stuff to kids who came a knocking. Good idea Perquimans EMS!
Saturday’s full moon was a treat. Last time a full moon bloomed on Halloween was in 1944 – 76 years ago.
And if the dead come back to life during All Hallows Eve at one of the county’s 49 cemeteries, these ghosts and spirits probably took a quick look around at 2020 and thought, maybe it’s best to skip this year.