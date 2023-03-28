...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HERTFORD — Town of Hertford officials took a first look Monday at proposed rules requiring owners of property in the town’s historic district to maintain the structural integrity of their buildings.
Town Manager Janice Cole presented a proposed Prevention of Demolition by Neglect Ordinance to Hertford Town Council at Monday’s work session.
The ordinance, based on a similar one in place in nearby Edenton, would empower the town to mandate repairs to buildings in the historic district when they’re deemed necessary to maintaining the property in good condition.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, pointed out that the ordinance is called “prevention of demolition by neglect” because it is intended to prevent structures from falling into such a severe state of disrepair that they end up being demolished.
Cole told the council that the proposal was spurred by recent concerns about buildings in the historic downtown area that have not been maintained in good condition by their owners.
The ordinance would enable the town to mandate repairs to roof leaks and other types of damage that have the potential to threaten a building’s structural integrity.
Mayor Earnell Brown said she is especially concerned about potential threats to public safety that arise when buildings are not kept in good repair.
Hodges said preservation of the quality of buildings in the historic district is especially important because that area contributes greatly to the town’s property tax base. Devaluing of properties within the district degrades the tax base, he said.
“I’m certainly supportive of doing this,” Hodges said.
Cole said one potential mechanism for mandating the repairs is for the town itself to perform the work and then place a lien on the property to recover the cost.
The ordinance is needed because it “puts some teeth into” efforts to get property owners to make needed repairs, Cole said.
Councilors said they would consider taking action on the proposed ordinance at their upcoming regular meeting.
Councilors said in the meantime they would review the proposed ordinance to consider whether any modifications are needed.