North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey paid a visit to area fire stations during a recent trip to listen to firefighters’ concerns and discuss the need to improve volunteer recruitment and retention.
During that visit, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, presented a ceremonial grant check for $26,550 to the Hertford Fire Department. The grants are part of $8.5 million given to more than 500 volunteer fire departments statewide.
HFD will use the grant to purchase eight sets of firefighting gear, a thermal imaging camera, a hose reel, traffic cones and flashlights.
“Yes, the equipment will come in handy and save lives,” Assistant Fire Chief Robbie Reed said. “The PPE protects our firefighters safety as well as the traffic cones. The thermal imaging camera is used to search in reduced visibility for victims in fires and also hidden fires. The booster reel hose is a quicker deployed hose line that can be used on smaller fires. All this was made possible by the grant as in the flashlights, everyone now has there own flashlight attached to their gear.”
And while visiting Perquimans County Agricultural Center, Causey presented the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Northeast Region Coordinator of the Year award to Jewel Winslow.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for something that I love doing for the senior’ population,” she said. “I think the award brings distinction to Perquimans County. My main goal is to be an educator so as to make sure senior citizens make better decisions regarding their health care insurance. Also, I want to thank the Perquimans County Commission for their continued support of the SHIIP.”