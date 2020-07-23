One evening, when tired of writing about the long familiar train wreck known to many far and wide across Perquimans County among other places, this country editor asked selected longtime readers for some positive news so as to better define the community.
One suggestion was to write a story about Theresa Ross, a fifth grade teacher at Hertford Grammar School.
HGS Principal John Lassiter noted a Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED) Talk, lectures that share ideas worth spreading, that captured the essence of Ross’ enthusiasm for teaching.
“Rita Pierson has a TED Talk on education where she says, ‘Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.’ That is who Mrs. Ross is for her students.”
Perquimans Weekly reader and educator J.P. Burket who suggested Ross as a story idea, described her as an amazing classroom teacher to so many students not only last year when she was a 4th grade teacher, but this year when some students will have her again in 5th grade.
“As a teacher, I am extremely impressed with the love and compassion that she sends towards her students,” said Burket, a math teacher at Lakeland High School in Suffolk, Va. “Her classroom management structure and the way she encourages students to create learning opportunities, tutor peers and be their best in all aspects of life is truly a gift to the Perquimans County School system.”
Burket said Ross is continually pushing to educate the whole child and she is a major influence or support for all the students.
“She is an emotional, moral, educational, and spiritual leader to everyone she comes in contact with,” he said. “She even supports the students at personal events, like attending their church Christmas plays when she can.”
After Burket talked to HGS Assistant Principal Trisha Brickhouse about Ross, he shared this quote:
“She is dedicated to teaching the whole child,” Brickhouse said. “She builds strong relationships with her students and helps to instill the love of learning beyond her classroom. She consistently strives to make learning meaningful to her students and is willing to learn new strategies that engage students and help them to learn the concept being taught. In her classroom everyone is a learner, including her. This is one of the characteristics that the students connect to the most. They know that together they all learn in a risk free environment. To have Mrs.Ross as a teacher is to have a cheerleader always rooting for your success. She’s an advocate for her students and for education and her passion is contagious. When I walk out of her classroom I always think, I hope these students know how blessed they are to have her as a teacher.”
Burket said with the upcoming year being a very uncertain time, the students who have Ross “can rest assured that they have a superstar that is capable of taking what could be a very strenuous time, and turning it into a full year of opportunity, development and success.”
Superintendent Tanya Turner offered high praise for Ross’ skill in the classroom.
“I had the opportunity to visit her classroom several times throughout the year before we closed on March 16th,” she said. “I was always impressed with the high level of energy that existed in her classroom, the mutual respect between her and her students, and how she taught students to be in charge of their learning as well as to take pride in what they produce.”
Turner said Ross creates an environment where students supported one another.
“I’ll never forget going into her classroom one day and her students breaking out in an unprompted chant about their learning and support of one another,” she said. “I made them do it again so I could video it and post it on social media. She is truly amazing and we are so blessed to have her teaching our students!”
Worth noting, HGS has been on the newspaper’s radar for quite a while after the school district hired principal Lassiter from Chowan Middle School where he served as a successful principal.
When talking to Lassiter about Ross, the Perquimans Weekly learned a few things about HGS that deserve some ink.
Beaming with pride, Lassiter noted that HGS has a tradition of strong academic performance, earning a “B” grade level in 2016 and 2017 from the state. School has never been designated as a low performing school.
Lassiter noted the teaching staff is talented and diverse with demographics that mirror the student population. Also, HGS is a Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Green Ribbon School – programs and policies put in place that greatly aid student conduct.
Lassiter noted that the school’s academic competition teams include Battle of the Books and math teams. Students utilizes a critical thinking opportunities Maker Space program and Connect classes. HGS employs a social-emotional learning curriculum to develop important social skills. Also, HGS was awarded a grant to pursue a robotics program for the next academic year.
“Your child will be seen, heard and loved every day,” Lassiter said. “HGS mission is ‘To inspire each student to be the best version of themselves, personally and academically.’”