Hertford Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday on Stokes Street.
After HPD and Perquimans EMS responded around 7:20 p.m. in area of Church Street and Dobbs Street for a reported stabbing, they later determined the victim was stabbed on Stokes Street.
Police provided aid to the victim and arrested Michael Thatch, 51, of Hertford who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.
Thatch’s bond was set at $10,000 secured and he remains in jail.
Police said the victim had been critical condition when taken to an area hospital, but this person has been discharged from medical care. Police have not released the victim’s name to the media.
Anyone who could aid the investigation further is encouraged to call (252) 426-5587.