The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
Selena Anderson, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Huey Peterson, of the 100 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Dawn Billups, of the 100 block of Howell St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Shiniqua Gray, of the 100 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with failure to return rental property.
David Demery, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
Donald Reilly of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespass.
April Hardison, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with simple assault.
Idasha Warren, of the 200 block of Lafayette Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with violating the school attendance law.