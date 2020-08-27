HERTFORD — A Hertford man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly dragged his dog that was tied to his vehicle’s back bumper.
Thanks to a citizen’s tip, Sergeant John Duncan and Officer Mark Cummings, both of the Hertford Police Department, arrested Robert Selph, 42, of Hertford on Aug. 15 after receiving a call that he was allegedly dragging a dog for several feet on Granby Street near the boat ramp, according to witnesses. Selph was charged with felony animal cruelty, driving while under the influence and open container.
Selph appeared Aug. 19 in District Court. His case has been moved to Nov. 18. He’s posted bond that was set at $3,000 secured.
Duncan said the dog, a pitbull mix blend named Gertie, looked bad and had lost a lot of blood after the incident.
Dog was treated an area vet and is now doing fine in custody at the Tri County Animal Shelter, Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said.
Animal shelter Director Katelyn Robertson said Gertie’s paws were injured, but it is in good health and she’s in recovery. Robertson said pending the outcome of Selph’s court case scheduled for November, Gertie would not be released into his custody because the dog is considered evidence.
Robertson said if Selph is found not guilty, he would have to pay veterinary bills and associated cost of care if the dog is released into his custody.