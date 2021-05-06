Tragedy offered a moment to reflect on a life that touched others at a bench dedication ceremony Monday at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Though Teddy Sablon, 38, of Hertford died in February of 2020, his legacy endures not only from his music and friendships that he shared, but the donations made in his memory to preserve life.
“There may be rain today, but tomorrow the sun will shine,” – song lyrics written by Sablon.
In honor of Sablon’s life, than $18,000 has been committed to the county’s Post Overdose Response Team (PORT) and Mobile Integrated Healthcare services.
Perquimans Emergency Services has been laying the foundation for both programs over the last couple of years, but it is hard to find sustainable funding.
“We are thankful for each gift and hope that today’s program will highlight the work that is being supported in part by donations made in honor of Teddy and also bring more of an understanding of who Teddy was,” said Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon.
To honor the family, Perquimans Emergency Services purchased a park bench and a picnic table. The park bench is located at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. The picnic table will be located near the EMS bays. Both will include a quote from the former patient, at the request of his family.
These funds will be used to help reach more people in the community, gather additional data for potential grant funding, and purchase supplies along with a couple of smaller equipment items that will be used by the Mobile Integrated Healthcare provider(s). Those funds are being used in several different ways which include:
- Purchase of smaller equipment for PORT response calls.
- Staffing a dedicated provider for limited hours each week to meet with patients and their families and their families to offer assistance and guidance on available resources. This will help the team gather additional data for grant application purposes with the intent of a future full-time position.
- A certificate program to support milestones that are achieved by participants titled the Golden Days Celebration of Life, honor of Sablon.
- A picnic table inscribed with the above-mentioned song lyrics from Sablon.
A memorial bench that will be housed that will be inscribed with, “If you choose to lose, then you will,: – also written by Sablon.
A self-taught and talented musician, Sablon was a founding member of the band, Guta. He moved to eastern North Carolina in 1992, originally to the Elizabeth City area, but traveled the world sharing his musical talent with others and with various cultures.
Family and friends traveled from across the country to attend the dedication ceremony.
“By the group that is gathered here from across the country, it is apparent that he was loved by many,” said Julie M. Solesbee, Perquimans Emergency Services Public Information Officer/Grants Manager/Rescue Squad. “Even though the program will not replace him, we thank each of you for pouring your love into the community so that we may help others.”
Perquimans Emergency Services Shift Supervisor Kate Boyles spoke of a creating a program – people needing a village – to foster hope, spark change.
“In short, it takes a village to help each person,” she said. “As we worked with patients and their family members, we realized that the stigma associated with substance misuse disorder was an obstacle that needed to be overcome to allow people to begin talking freely and without shame about a problem that affects everyone. Reducing that stigma has allowed us to come together and work on this epidemic as a community.”
Perquimans Emergency Services Shift Supervisor Bethany Buttram added, “When you ask most people what success means to them, you are likely to hear words such as wealth or power. When you ask the same question to someone in active addiction or recovery what success means to them, their answer will be likely very different. The definition is not one size fits all – an individuals’ success has to be measured based on how they define it – immediate or long term.”
