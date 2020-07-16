The Hertford United Methodist Church recently awarded annual scholarships to seniors and current college students, totaling $13,900.
Many of these scholarships were established through endowments by members or in memory of those who have passed on.
Scholarships are: Dorothy Barbee, Frank and Anna L. McGoogan, Joe and Atha Tunnell, Ruth Winslow/Thelma Elliott, Robert and Lessie B. Knowles, Raymond and Bettye Meiggs, Caroline Wright. The HUMC Methodist Men and Women also award scholarships. Also, the Frances Monds/Tim Brinn Camping Scholarship (church camps) is presented annually. Kaden and Trinity Gordon were the recipients this year.
Scholarships were awarded to Allison Copeland, Landon Brown, Stephen Foberg, Jenna O’Neal, Madison Chappell and Wesley Ward. Not pictured are Chappell and Foberg.
Allison W. Copeland
Copeland will be attending N.C. State University.
She is the recipient of the Frank and Anna Lee McGoogan, the Robert and Lessie Knowles, and the Ruth E Winslow/Thelma W. Elliott scholarships.
Landon Brown
Brown will be attending Pitt Community College in Greenville.
He is the recipient of the Frank and Anna Lee McGoogan, Ruth E. Winslow/Thelma W. Elliott, Raymond and Bettye Meiggs, UMM and UMW scholarships. He is the son of Lyle and Natalie Brown.
Stephen Foberg
Foberg will be attending College of the Albemarle.
He is the grandson of the late Tom and Lil Brennen.
Jenna O’Neal
O’Neal will be attending UNC in Wilmington.
She is the granddaughter of Ginger and Richard O’Neal.
Madison Chappell
Madison will be attending East Carolina University.
She is recipient of the Ruth E. Winslow/Thelma W. Elliott, Raymond and Bettye Meiggs, and UMW scholarships.
She is the granddaughter of Larry and Susan Chappell.
Wesley Ward
Ward will be attending College of the Albemarle.
He is the son of Quincy and Jovan Ward and grandson of Dianne and the late Doug Stallings.