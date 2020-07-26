I read with interest your editorial, “Moving monument overdue,” in your June 19th edition.
Being retired military, your comments concerning there not being a monument for the 60-some black Union troops buried in an unheralded spot in a local cemetery touched me deeply. Those black Union Civil War veterans deserve better than that.
There is a monument to those soldiers. However, it’s located in Hertford. On the corner of Hyde Park and King streets, proudly stands one of only three monuments to black Union soldiers in the U.S. Its inscription reads: “In Memory of the Colored Union Soldiers Who Fought in the War of 1861-1865.”
With all the current news about moving Confederate monuments and the dedication to their cause by white Confederate soldiers, it’s easy to be uninformed that blacks fought and died for their freedom.
Work is underway to redo the monument. Reconstruction was stopped, however, due to COVID-19.
I gave the following speech in memory of our Black veterans at a Veterans Day commemoration on Nov. 7, 2015:
“The African American soldiers and sailors who served in the Union Army and Navy fought only for the preservation of the Union; they also fought for their own freedom from slavery. Perhaps more than any other men, these soldiers and sailors knew the value of freedom. By the end of the Civil War, roughly 179,000 black men served as soldiers in the U.S. Army, and another 19,000 served in the Navy. Nearly 40,000 Black soldiers died over the course of the war.
Black soldiers served in artillery and infantry units and performed all noncombat support functions that sustain an army. Black carpenters, chaplains, cooks, guards, laborers, nurses, scouts, spies, steamboat pilots, surgeons and teamsters all contributed to the war cause.
Black women, who could not formally join the army, nonetheless served as nurses, spies and scouts. The most famous scout was Harriett Tubman, of Underground Railroad fame, who scouted for the 2nd South Carolina Volunteers.
Black soldiers were initially paid $10 a month from which $3 was automatically deducted for clothing, resulting in net pay of $7. In contrast, white soldiers received $13 a month from which no clothing allowance was drawn.
In June 1864, Congress granted equal pay to the U.S. Colored Troops and made the act retroactive. Black troops received the same rations and supplies. In addition, they received the same comparable medical care.
The Black troops, however, faced greater danger than the white troops when captured by the Confederate Army. In 1863, the Confederate Congress threatened to severely punish white officers of Black troops and to enslave Black soldiers. As a result, President Abraham Lincoln issued orders threatening reprisals on Confederate prisoners of war for any mistreatment of Black troops. Although the threat generally restrained the Confederates, black captives were typically treated more harshly than white captives.
In addition to the risks of war faced by all Civil War soldiers, black soldiers faced additional problems stemming from racial prejudice. Because of the prejudice against them, black units were not used in combat as extensively as they have been. Racial discrimination was widespread even in the North, and discriminatory practices permeated the U.S. Army. Segregated units were formed with black enlisted men and typically commanded by white officers and black non-commissioned officers. Nevertheless, Black soldiers served with distinction in a number of ways. By war’s end, 16 Black soldiers had been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Despite their contribution, however, the Black Civil War veterans struggled for recognition once the Confederacy surrendered. In 1910, to remember Perquimans County’s Colored Union soldiers, women of the black community, many of them the wives and widows of those men, erected one of the few such monuments in the nation on the Academy Green in Hertford. The event was coordinated by First Baptist Church and the United Daughters of Union Veterans.