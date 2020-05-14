Last Thursday, leaders of the Hertford Rotary Club and about 10 educators met via Zoom when the HRC presented Educator of the Year award to four outstanding teachers.
Teachers who were recognized were Stacey Pierce, Lisa Sawyer, Darius White and Kim Tyson – see their bios printed below.
Perquimans Schools Director of Career Technical Education Jill Cohen hosted the meeting, Karen Throckmorton, Co-President of HRC congratulated the recipients, and Winfield Boyer, President-Elect read the bios praising each teacher. Distinguished Rotarian Frank Jaklic gave a brief history of HRC supporting educational leaders from the community.
An award document and a gift was presented to each teacher and each were recognized for their outstanding leadership and teaching qualities.
“We congratulated our educators for striving to be the best they can be for our youth,” Throckmorton said. “Their love of education will empower our children and equip them for the future. It’s a gift that can never be taken away. I understand that each teacher has given above and beyond their job descriptions and love what they do. In return the children love their teachers.”
Superintendent Tanya Turner congratulated the teachers and gave supportive remarks on their outstanding abilities and qualities as educators.
“I am very proud of all of our Rotary Educators of the Year and feel they each represent our district extremely well,” she said.
Rotary Educator of the Year 2020/Perquimans Central School
Stacey Pierce has been selected as the Rotary Educator of the Year from Perquimans Central School. She has always done a great job in teaching many positions in Perquimans County for over 20 years of service. This year, Pierce graciously volunteered to teach a much needed K-1 combination class due to an influx of students that enrolled a week before the beginning of school.
Pierce willingly made the transition from the media coordinator to the classroom teacher as smooth as possible with very little notice.
“Stacey Pierce stepped up to the plate this year for Perquimans Central School by taking on a K-1 combination classroom due to a spike in enrollment before school began,” Turner said. “She did a phenomenal job teaching her students and went above and beyond by having them publish a book and receiving multiple grants for her classroom and school. She was even named the Farm Bureau Ag Teacher of the Year!”
This school year, Pierce has been the recipient of four grants, Dominion Power and three Ag in the Classroom grants estimating approximately $3,500. She was PCS’s February Certified Employee of the month for accepting to teach a K-1 combination class and her students are thriving both academically and socially.
Pierce has helped and participated with her class in the 2019 Hertford Christmas Parade, helped to create the 2019-2020 PCS yearbook, assisted with the Snowflake dance, coordinated Ag Day for the fifth year, had her students write and illustrate a classroom book.
Currently, Pierce is overseeing Ag Day for Perquimans Central School. This is a huge event that requires community support for its success. She has spent countless hours meeting with farmers and Rene Eure from NC Farm Bureau to plan for this extraordinary event. The Ag Day helps students understand the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy while beginning to explore agriculture career opportunities.
When describing this educator through the eyes of a student, HRC reports, “Mrs. Pierce’s students love her! They miss her if she has to be out which is very rare! Her students are always hugging her and telling her that they love her. All of her students and parents respect her decisions and choices for student learning. Students look at her for her approval but aren’t afraid to tell her if they don’t understand something or need help. Her students look at her as a great teacher!”
Rotary Educator of the Year 2020/Hertford Grammar School
Lisa Sawyer has been selected as Herford Grammar School’s Rotary Educator of the Year. Sawyer makes her classroom very home-like and inviting. Building relationships, making math fun for students through interactive lessons and dressing up based on units she’s teaching are part of Sawyer’s techniques to connect with every student.
Every 9 weeks, Sawyer gives her students the opportunity to evaluate her so she can reflect on her teaching practices and she can make the necessary adjustments to personalize the education of each student. She inspires students to believe in themselves and recognize their strengths.
“Lisa Sawyer brings lots of excitement and innovation to her classroom each day! She is not afraid to try new things and is always all in for the students,” Turner said. “Whether dressing up in costumes, writing on desks to solve problems, or using technology, Mrs. Sawyer’s goal is always to engage each and every student in her classroom.”
Sawyer goes to watch her students play sports with the recreation department, or she’ll go to their dance recitals. She’ll take time outside of school to talk to parents and students when she sees them in public. She uses her planning time to visit other classrooms to see what learning is taking place and is proactive in building relationships with upcoming students.
Last summer, Sawyer attended the Department of Public Instruction training for developing the cut scores for last year’s End of Grade Math test. Currently, Sawyer is participating in the Digital Innovators Cohort for Tech Leaders. She is a true life learner.
When describing this educator through the eyes of a student, HRC reports, “Mrs. Sawyer’s students describe her as strict but fair. She ‘doesn’t play’ as one student recently stated. Her students know that she truly cares about their future. She is fun and loving. She dresses up a lot to go along with what she’s teaching. She makes math easy and fun for all.”
Rotary Educator of the Year 2020/Perquimans County Middle School
Darius White is being recognized as Rotary Educator of the Year for Perquimans County Middle School.
White is “All In” – his Physical Education classroom is exciting, engaging, and energetic. Students love White because he participates in the activities. White tries to meet students at their individual level and he encourages students to try harder.
Additionally, White coaches football, is the athletic director, and drives a bus for a variety of school activities. He is highly visible on campus and throughout the community. The greatest part about Mr. White is he is a first-year teacher! His impact is making a difference as a teacher, coach, and athletic director.
“Darius White is a PE teacher, coach, athletic director, bus driver, and any other title that is needed on any given day.” Turner said. “One of those roles even included dressing up like the Easter Bunny and riding the streets of our community to spread cheer on Easter. He has a heart for students and it shows in his classroom, on the football field, driving a bus, and more. Perquimans is fortunate to have a role model like Mr. White teaching our students!”
White works with community organizations such as Bethel Baptist Church, Bagley Swamp Church, and the Extension Office. He works with local church organizations to provide meals for athletes before games as well as fulfilling student/school needs. He partners with the extension office to offer his health classroom opportunities in alignment with the curriculum.
During Spring Break, White went undercover to offer Easter Greetings to students, families, and community members in partnership with public service personnel. His spirit lifted the spirit of others during this time of remote learning.
White organizes seasonal athletic meetings, hands out schedules, and stays abreast of our social media posts. He provides transportation to students in need so that they can participate in extracurricular activities, even seasons that he does not coach. He also brought 12 students to an NC State Basketball game, just to provide exposure to collegiate level sports. White often utilizes his own funds to assure students have the proper gear to play the sport.
When describing this educator through the eyes of a student, HRC reports, “Students say Mr. White is fun because he will spend time with them. Students love it when Mr. White will kick during Macball or play a basketball game with them. Students often ask if they can stay after school and help him set up for games, stock the concession stand, or be a scorekeeper. Students seek Mr. White for advice. He counsels them on decision making, self-awareness, and academics.”
Rotary Educator of the Year 2020/Perquimans County High School
Kim Tyson is being recognized as Rotary Educator of the Year for Perquimans County High School. She is a quiet teacher leader, but Tyson makes math come alive for all students from Math I to AP Calculus.
Parents will tell you over and over that PCHS needs more teachers like Tyson. They recognize the quality of her instruction through their student’s learning and engagement. She is the model teacher for PCHS and for NC.
“Kim Tyson is hands down one of the best math teachers in our state,” Turner said. “This is not opinion, but fact. The evidence is in her students’ performance on a yearly basis as well as student testimonials. No matter the student and no matter the content, each and every one will be successful in Mrs. Tyson’s classroom. She facilitates the learning while the students are challenged to grow and achieve at high levels. She has high expectations and the students rise to those because of her strong relationships with them.”
Tyson doesn’t want fanfare or to be placed in the spotlight. She doesn’t seek attention or recognition. She leads by example with her students, staff, and community. She is well respected by all, which makes her an excellent advisor of the Beta Club, leading students in the school and community setting to make the world better for all. Tyson is always performing gate duty for athletics and supports students in their extra-curricular activities.
Tyson was one of the first digital pioneers at the high school. She introduced students to advance digital calculators and digital resources into her students’ lives. Videos of difficult concepts are customized to students’ abilities leading to a truly personalized classroom. She continues to hone her skills through her engagement in the digital leaders’ cohort. She masterfully blends technology with research-based best practices to highly engage students in learning.
When describing this educator through the eyes of a student, HRC reports, “Students love Mrs. Tyson! They love her because she cares for them, she plans for them, she is dedicated to them. Her classroom is engaging, she instills belief and independence in the students, and she is clearly teaching FOR the students.”