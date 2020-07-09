The transfer of the gavel initiated the promising start to a new year for the Hertford Rotary Club.
Husband and wife dynamic duo Mike and Karen Throckmorton recently finished a highly successful year as co-presidents of the platinum level Hertford Rotary Club.
Among the first local organizations to stop meeting in person, the club immediately dialed up meetings on Zoom and never missed a beat.
The Throckmortons led the club to award over $7,000 in scholarships, continue to supply books to the school library, feed those in need with the Hunger Heroes Program, help Open Pantry, fund Alzheimer research and the outstanding work of The Rotary Foundation, and reward elementary students entering the 4-Way Test Essay Contest.
While several activities have been postponed or abbreviated, the Hertford Rotary Club gave incoming President Winfield Boyer a surprise financial effort to end Polio with a strong showing of outright donations by Rotarians, potential Rotarians, and honorary Rotarians.
The donations were supplemented with proceeds from a silent auction, again, supported by valuable gifts from members and potential members. Showing the check for $2,525 to help end polio throughout the world is past club president and past Rotary Governor Frank Jaklic.
In future editions of the Perquimans Weekly, look for plenty of pictures of incoming president, Winfield Boyer, in his year as president as Rotary continues to support our community, in town and around the world.