HERTFORD — The Rotary Club of Hertford is hosting a photo tour rally of Perquimans County on October 9-11, 2020 designed to encourage area residents to “get out of the house”, explore the county, take a selfie photo to show that you were there, and submit your photos to qualify for a series of prizes including a two day vacation at a Wyndham Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Prizes will also be available for students.
“Our community can do all of this and keep within the guidelines of “social distancing”. We hope it will be a lot of fun plus raise money for our scholarship program.”
Usually the Rotary Club of Hertford sponsors a concert to raise funds for its scholarship program. The organization can’t do that this year, but still plans to award scholarships as it has in the past. This event will help support the scholarship program through entry fees and sponsorships from generous businesses in our area.
The Rotary Club of Hertford, in partnership with Perquimans County Tourism, has designated 22 sites within Perquimans County that will qualify as a place to take your selfie pictures. They are located in all parts of the county: Hertford, Belvidere, New Hope, Bethel, and Winfall. Go out anytime during the weekend of October 9-11 and take a selfie at any 10 of the 22 sites. Enter your selfie photos through the Rotary Club of Hertford website, http://www.hertfordrotary.org/ , pay the $5 entry fee (all proceeds go to the organization’s scholarship fund for Perquimans County Students), and submit your entry by the end of the day on Sunday, October 11. There will be a “best photo” winner selected from the entries, plus the prizes will be selected at random from the qualified entries.
Winning entries will have some of their photos printed in the Perquimans Weekly. Send any questions to William Stevenson at williamstevenson62@gmail.com; 616-401-3408 cell .