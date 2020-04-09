Hertford Rotary's Work Assists PQ Students

The Rotary Club of Hertford was among the first organizations in the area to stop meeting as a group, because of Covid-19.
However, the work of serving our community goes on. One local program that continues is the Hunger Heroes program that provides meals to young students who might go without, during the weekends when school meals are not ordinarily provided.
As the result of a grant provided in part by the Hertford Rotarians, in addition to funds provided by all the clubs in the Northeast North Carolina Rotary District 7720, $670 worth of groceries was loaded into carts at our local Food Lion and transported to Perquimans County High School.
There, the Career and Technical Education Agriculture Program under FFA Advisors Susan Perry and Kelly Russell will properly distribute the groceries during this period of school shut down due to the pandemic. If you see a basket for Hunger Heroes in our community, please put in a can of wieners & beans, spaghetti-o’s or mac & cheese for our local kids that might otherwise go without!
Anyone wishing to make a direct contribution, through PCS Central Office, may call Jill Cohen, Director of CTE at 252-320-9499 to make arrangements.
The local student’s minds are being fed as the result of The Rotary Club of Hertford, as well. Rotary donates books to the Perquiman County School libraries for a nationwide program called the Accelerated Reader Program.
In some years, the Rotary Club is the only source for new books to get into the school libraries. During this lockdown period, The Rotary Club has accelerated the Accelerated Reader program to include a book with a meal to our youngest students to take home to satisfy their appetites.
In addition to continuing these programs, the club also donated 45 pounds of Layden’s bacon to the Hunger Heroes. The bacon was originally intended for their cancelled Pancake Breakfast.
Additionally, Club President, Karen Throckmorton, donated two cases of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Jonathan Nixon for the County Emergency personnel’s use. Included are gloves and N95 masks originally intended for a mission to Zambia, in the south of Africa. That mission is on hold for the future.