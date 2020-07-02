Town of Hertford has been awarded a $145,200 grant from the US Department of Agriculture to develop a Community Plan and a more detailed plan for public improvements on the northern riverfront.
“Hertford’s fundamental potential lies in its unique, small town community feel as well as its picturesque location on one of the most underutilized bodies of water in the state,”Mayor Earnell Brown said. “The 2020 Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) awarded to Hertford, this week, is the first step to rejuvenate our town. It will fund the assessment of Hertford’s waterfront and identify requirements needed to develop the property. Our waterfront can be a magnet for Hertford and Perquimans County. The renovation will generate employment opportunities for all citizens, affordable housing, tourism and revenue growth.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges added, “Obviously we’re excited for this initial individual win, but I’m more excited for what it proves is possible: the Town of Hertford, despite its small size and limited funding, can still work with public and private partners to build winning proposals for highly competitive grant programs. We know from the budget process how much greater our needs are than our means; now we know we’re capable of meeting those extra needs if we put in the effort. Winning begets winning and I’m eager to get started on new grant applications with my fellow Councilors soon.”
Tim Brinn was key mover and shaker who transformed the dream into a reality.
“This is a great first step toward the future — now the work starts! Hertford will need thoughtful input and volunteer hours from as many of its citizens as possible to ensure we get the best master plan for all,” he said.
About $51,000 in matching funds have earmarked in Town Hall’s budget for the grant.
According to the grant application, the grant will be used to prepare a community master plan including the expansion and improvement of businesses in Hertford, in particular along the northern riverfront, but also in the historic downtown, along the main route into the historic downtown (Church Street), the edges of NC 17, and the gateway to the historic downtown at NC 17 and Church Street. It will also be used to conduct public input sessions as part of a Community Master Plan.
This plan is critical to the success of community revitalization efforts because community support and community benefits including job creation must be integrated into the overall strategy, according to the grant application.
Because the concept for new riverfront development will be high-profile and will improve the range of attractions for the community, it is critical to the economic development of Hertford as part of a broader community revitalization strategy. Other important work included in this portion of the grant will be planning for new/ renovated businesses and physical/infrastructure improvements needed in the downtown, the NC 17 corridor, and the Church Street entry.
The team will utilize economic studies performed by Nick Didow and team from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler School of Business, that conservatively estimated development of the Hertford riverfront area would result in five (5) new small businesses, 80 direct full time jobs, 80 additional seasonal jobs, and 128 indirect jobs. Didow also performed an economic study as part of his ongoing work with the regional Harbor Town Project (HTP) effort, which seeks to develop tourism-based economic strategies for the entire Albemarle region including a fast-ferry system between Hertford and other Project towns.
If successful, his team projects HTP would provide an additional 96 new direct full-time jobs and about 153 new indirect full-time jobs for the Town of Hertford. However, Hertford’s ability to benefit from this regional initiative first requires an attrac-tive riverfront with which to attract tourists – hence the purpose of this application.
Team member Greg Payne of Economic Leadership, LLC will build on this work to evaluate the feasibility of proposed new development through estimates of local and regional demand, and by estimating the potential tax revenue impacts that will be crucial to supporting future revitalization and growth.
Allison Platt of Rivers & Associates, Inc. will be the overall project manager for this work under the supervision of the Town, and will prepare or incorporate all consultant reports and documents into a final report documenting the work. Rivers & Associates is a 100-year-old engineering firm with expertise in public and private clients, landscape architecture, and surveying.
Platt is a landscape architect with over 30 years of experience with community master planning and the design and preparation of construction documents for urban amenities including waterfront promenades, downtown streetscapes and parks. Her work includes several extensive studies of distressed communities in Baltimore on behalf of African-American community organizations.
These projects have contributed to numerous successful revitalization projects and millions of dollars of public and private investment in the communities where she has worked. North Carolina communities of note include New Bern, Washington, and Goldsboro.
The second part of this grant will begin the process of redeveloping the northern riverfront by focusing first on the public amenities, which will incorporate creation of wetlands and installation of an inland retaining wall to protect the area behind it from recurring inundations and floods and create the base for a continuous public waterfront walkway and public uses all along the redevelopment area.
Patrick Graney, PE and Mike Winters, PE, of Moffatt & Nichol will be in charge of the waterfront and marina structure design and the walkways on pilings, one of the firm’s specialties.
LMG (Land Management Group) will lead the team in providing environmental consulting and will serve as the liaison with CAMA during the review and permitting process. LMG provides expertise in wetlands science, coastal management, soil science, and marine and terrestrial biology. LMG will take the lead on shoreline evaluation, wetlands creation and restoration, and will work with CAMA to obtain permits.
The work defined in this application will include the conceptual design for flood protection needed to apply for and receive CAMA permits. With these in hand, the Town can apply for additional funding from a variety of sources to complete design and build the improvements defined.
With these major improvements in process, and with the added incentive of Opportunity Zone designation that encompasses the entire community of Hertford, investor confidence in investments on the riverfront and throughout the community.
A group effort made this progress possible.
“We wish to thank (urban planner) Allison Platt, for applying her concept to paper, the Brinns (Tim and Kim), Sharon Smith (Perquimans Tourism Director), Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and all who were committed and worked hard to develop and bring this grant to a successful completion. The RBDG is the first step in the process to help the Town of Hertford realize its fullest potential,” Brown said.