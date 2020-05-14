Monday’s marathon Hertford Town Council meeting addressed many issues ranging from blight to budget woes.
Main takeaway – council approved hiring Zachaeus Legal Services to go after eight vacant properties that are owned by out-of-towners or by corporations. The initiative is part of council’s plan to reduce blight.
Also Councilman Quentin Jackson addressed concerns his appointment to the ABC Board at the tail end of the meeting near midnight. More on that in a future story.
Pending space demands and access to technology, matters from this multi-hour meeting will appear in two editions, today’s two stories and another poised for the next edition.
Long evening started off with Councilman Frank Norman sparring with Mayor Earnell Brown about where and/or how Monday’s meeting would take place because of restrictions for public meetings that remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Norman was concerned about providing proper public notice for where the meeting and inquired whether Monday’s meeting should move forward.
Brown asserted that there was a plan in place to hold the meeting – the details to be determined by Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 Executive Order. She explained in detail how plans for the meeting evolved – plans that relied on guidance for Jackson.
“Bottom line – this is how we got to where we are,” she said.
Norman asked the Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell to read the minutes from last Thursday’s meeting.
After Powell read the minutes confirming what Brown said, Norman apologized and meeting inched forward. This would not be the last exchange between Brown and Norman during the tense evening.
Next, council approved plans to shut a portion of Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton streets between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 25 for a family gathering. Pending guidance from the state, folks attending this annual function will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.
By a 4-1 vote, council approved Historic Hertford Incorporated’s request to host the fourth annual Toast the Perquimans on town property – marina and marina parking lot – on Sept. 19.
“We were very pleased that the Town Council approved the use of the marina area for Toast the Perquimans,” said Lynne Raymond of HHI after the council meeting.
Fundraiser provides money to purchase planters, banners, assist with building facades and support Grand Illumination.
As the sole dissenting vote, Jackson noted “past grievances” between Town Hall and HHI.
Next up, Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority’s request of $5,000 in funds related to programming was pushed forward so that council members could better discuss the matter during ongoing budget planning for fiscal year 2020/21. TDA does a lot of marketing/promotion work throughout the year for the county, including Hertford and Winfall.
Portion of the council meeting dedicated to citizens’ concerns did not disappoint.
During citizen’s comments, businessman Tony Riddick strongly suggested that council resist any plans to gentrify Hertford. He described gentrification as discriminatory because it displaces the Black community, particularly through redlining and sub prime mortgage lending practices. Riddick cited a Duke University study about displacement and the consequences of gentrification.
Riddick suggested that there is a group of local people who are pushing strongly for gentrification.
Riddick asked that council pursue grants and local financing to repair properties and maintain affordable housing.
Brown asked Riddick to come up with concrete plans to combat gentrification.