State Treasurer’s Office has analyzed an audit that reveals “serious operational problems” within the Town of Hertford’s finances during the past fiscal year.
Town Hall has responded to these concerns by implementing a corrective plan of action that includes policy changes.
Prepared by Jeff Best, a certified public accountant based in Belhaven, the Town’s annual audit was sent in January – three months after the Oct. 31 due date and seven months after 2018/19 fiscal year ended in June – to the Treasurer’s office, specifically to the State and Local Government Finance Division and the Local Government Commission, according to documents obtained by the Perquimans Weekly.
Audit was late because Best’s contract was amended to extend the time he needed to conduct the audit; changes that were not submitted to the LGC. Best’s key accountant resigned from his firm during the Town’s scheduled audit. Also, Town Hall had a software system crash, underwent software upgrades and Hurricane Dorian all negatively impacted the audit’s preparation.
According to the Treasurer’s Office, Town’s annual audit was received late in the prior two years as well.
Latest audit analyzed the town’s finances for the 2018/19 fiscal year that ended June 30.
Treasurer’s Office sent a letter to Town Hall in February seeking changes to financial protocols, including credit card and purchasing policies, according to documents obtained by the Perquimans Weekly.
In April, Town Hall responded to the Treasurer’s Office concerns by providing the policies and procedures that address the deficiencies from the audit, according to documents obtained by the Perquimans Weekly.
Among the highlights of the audit, Treasurer’s office noted various material weaknesses concerning the Town’s internal controls regarding credit card usage and purchasing policy.
“We are especially concerned that the auditor reported as a material weakness that of the credit card bills paid by the Town that there were 16 instances when supporting documentation was not attached to the Town’s copy of the bill and check stub,” wrote Sharon Edmundson, director of the fiscal management section of the State and Local Goverment Finance Division.
The audit reported the following:
- Credit card balances were not paid in full at the end of the month in two instances;
- One credit card purchase was made in violation of the Town’s policy
- Two instances when credit card purchases exceeded the limit which caused the Town to incur unnecessary fees.
Edmundson wrote that a clearly defined credit card use policy that includes specific requirements for receipts for all purchases should be signed by and given to all credit card users. Evidence of the pre-audit of all the Town’s obligations including charges being made to the Town’s credit cards is required by General Statute to aid and protect the finance officer.
“Lack of internal control over credit cards can lead to very serious negative consequences both to the Town’s financial condition and their staff,” Edmundson wrote. “Establishing and adhering to a strong credit card policy enhances transparency and accountability to the citizens of the Town.”
In a letter dated April 7 to the Treasurer’s Office, Town Hall responded to these concerns by implementing a corrective plan of action.
“It is our objective to take all the operations of our Town seriously and make every effort to correct the Town of Hertford’s financial operations and internal controls deficiencies,” wrote Mayor Earnell Brown.
The reasons and corrections for the material weaknesses were identified as follows:
- There were a limited number personnel for certain functions and a lack of segregation of duties among personnel in the cash receipts and governmental fund receipts, revenues and receivables functions. These duties should be separated as much as possible and alternative controls should be used to compensate for the lack of separation. Moving forward, these matters will be fixed by the credit card policy.
- Sixteen credit card bills were paid by Town Hall without receipts attached to the bills and check stubs. Moving forward, these matters will be fixed by the credit card policy.
- Credit card balances were not paid in full at the end of the month in two instances. Moving forward, the Town Manager and Finance Director shall be responsible for ensuring the credit card balances are paid in full at the end of the month.
- One credit card purchase was made in violation of the Town’s policy. Moving forward, these matters will be fixed by more oversight from Town Hall regarding the credit card policy. A purchasing policy shall be developed that ensures that all employees and elected officials in possession of a credit card fully understand their responsibilities under this policy.
- Two instances occurred when credit card purchases exceeded the limit, which caused the Town to incur unnecessary fees. Credit limits were established for each card are as follows: Mayor and Town Council – $1,000; Clerk – $5,000; Town Manager – $10,000; Department Head – $5,000
In collaboration with the Town’s auditor, Jeff Best, Town Manager Pam Hurdle along with staff from the Town’s Finance Department, Brown addressed the Treasurer’s concerns and a corrective plan was provided:
- Future audited financial statements shall be current and available to the public on the Hertford website annually after Town Council’s approval.
- The Electronic Transaction Resolution and Town Hall’s purchasing policy aid and protect the finance officer instituting the required pre-audit process for credit card purchases. That policy addresses how the “evidence of the pre-audit of the Town’s obligations including charges being made to the Town’s credit cards” as required by General Statute will be met moving forward. The staff has read and signed the document to confirm their understanding of its contents.
- Town Hall’s purchasing policy includes the credit card policy that was updated by Town Council on April 6 to strengthen the internal control policies, operations and responsibilities. These updates to the policies will correct and monitor the material weaknesses identified by the Treasurer’s Office and by Best’s audit and analysis of Town Hall’s financial statements and internal controls for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.