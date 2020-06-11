Hertford Town Council Tackles Budget and Racism

Hertford Town Council’s multi-hour marathon meeting Monday kept viewers entertained as the action and allegations unfolded.
Question arises – where does this country editor begin when writing about this contentious affair that was filled with shouting, allegations of drug use, a KKK image, racism and a budget proposal for a meeting that started at 5 p.m. and ended more than eight hours later at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A random sampling of viewers to this meeting included a television news producer, Washington County Commissioner Cole Phelps and a miriade of local folks who support one faction or the other on council.
Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell left the meeting because of a migraine, so maybe after saying a prayer for her health, count her as one of the lucky ones who was able to escape from this tumultuous affair that took many viewers time and time again into the rabbit hole.
Meeting began when Councilman Quentin Jackson initiated a nine minute moment of silence at the meeting’s opening bell – time that was unanimously endorsed by council to reflect and remember George Floyd’s death.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle officially released the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020/21 to council. More on that matter is included below and will appear in future stories.
Other chords that rang forth from this salacious symphony of democracy in action included charges leveled by Jackson that allege illegal drug usage by Mayor Earnell Brown.
Brown called Jackson’s allegations defamation of character, but did not address them and the meeting continued.
After the meeting, Brown issued this statement inspired by the Bible, Isaiah 54:17:
No weapon formed against you shall prosper,
And every tongue which rises against you in judgment
You shall condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord.
As discussion continued, council’s agenda included talk of the Town Hall’s drug testing policy, however, council chose by a 3-2 margin to take that matter off the table during the daylight portion of the meeting.
Councilman Frank Norman noted how there’s one drug testing policy for folks who live in public housing, but there seems to be another for elected officials.
Jackson tried to derail the meeting when he declared the mayor was under the influence of drugs, but his motion to remove her as presiding officer failed.
Jackson said he would release materials on Friday that support his allegations against the mayor.
And Jackson suggested that he’s considering filing civil lawsuits against Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges for matters arising from their handling of council’s affairs.
Also, Jackson mentioned that there would be a rally on Saturday in Hertford that may be much like those taking place across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
When Jackson was queried via social media by the Perquimans Weekly for more detail about the rally, Jackson did not provide any specifics as to where/how/when the rally would take place.
Technical issues constantly plagued Monday’s meeting conducted via a Zoom chatroom. There were sound issues and people popping in and out who were not directly affiliated with council on Zoom’s Brady Bunch screen; a reference to the opening credits of that television show.
Because of technical difficulties, Norman’s cube appeared twice at times within the Brady Bunchlike Zoom chatroom. Periodically when Norman spoke, his sermons had an echo-quality much like Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech from the immortal baseball movie, “Pride of the Yankees”.
Moreover, questions arose as to whether to move the meeting forward because of the public notice requirement, as it relates to access via social media, was not necessarily on firm ground from the start.
Because of these issues and more, Norman and Jackson sought to postpone the meeting to a later date, but the motion was squashed by the 3-2 majority.
Jackson’s Zoom backgrounds ran the gamut between Black Lives Matter and Floyd tributes.
Toward the end of the meeting, Jackson stood in front of a Zoom background that featured an image of a trio of hooded KKK members standing in front of either a Confederate battle or White supremacy flag.
Jackson made many speeches embracing the cry against racism, but called Mayor Brown a racist because of how she presided over council’s deliberations when those rulings come into conflict with what he considers proper procedure.
During Monday’s meeting, there were times during heated deliberations that Jackson wrote the “racist” on a piece of paper for the viewing audience to see.
Further, Jackson’s position was that by Brown joining the White majority on council, she turns her back on George Floyd and 300 years of oppression.
Brown didn’t address Jackson’s assertions, but stayed focused on presiding over the meeting.
In an Op-ed column that appeared last week in the Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald newspapers, Brown denounced what happened to Floyd and concluded her essay by saying, “It is my prayer that Hertford, North Carolina will never participate in these hideous crimes of self righteousness or the disregard of another Black man in America. We will always support, but hold our police officers accountable.”
Things even became so contentious between Jackson and Brown, that he briefly walked out at one point only to return and resume his filibusters and a series of parliamentary actions that went nowhere as council’s 3-2 majority/minority factions remained firm in their convictions.
A longtime pastor, Norman, who said he has been a man of God since the tender age of 16, voiced his opinions on matters great and small in no uncertain terms saying time and time again that he would not be interrupted or shouted down.
Numerous times, Brown shut down Norman and Jackson’s off topic filibusters. On that note, council’s Rules of Procedure were adopted by a 3-2 vote.
Jackson and Norman took aim at the mayor’s power to vote with Brown, who frequently casts the tie-breaking vote of council between two factions – Norman and Jackson vs. Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch – to maintain the 3-2 majority (Brown, Hodges, Mimlitsch).
Two ordinances that muddied up the mayor’s powers were removed because they didn’t jive with the charter – that means that if there was ever any doubt, now the mayor can vote on council matters as happens in towns from Edenton to Windsor.
Town Attorney John Leidy said these changes were legal because the ordinances were ineffectual. Town’s charter trumps ordinances when there is no proof ordinances were approved and adopted legally, he said.
Leidy deserves a note of praise for his knowledge of parliamentary procedure; skills that came in handy as Jackson frequently made motions to amend or strike items from the agenda – quixotic motions that always fell short against a 3-2 vote majority.
Councilmembers frequently clashed on the proposed budget. Jackson disputed Hodges’ tight budget measures and whether or not the state would step into take over the town’s troubled finances. Jackson said the state has not stepped into manage other municipalities that are far worse off financially.
Hodges fired back that instead of reading emails sought in public records requests, being misleading in statements made to council and being disruptive, Jackson should do more to govern.
Jackson and Hodges sparred over transparency as it relates to council’s dealings with the budget and other matters. Norman shared his disdain for how changes were made to the budget proposal.
Council has to approve the budget by the state’s deadline of June 30.
Among many other difficulties including an economic forecast trending toward revenue shortfalls, some of which can be attributed to COVID-19’s effects, Town Hall is staring down a $7 million dollar debt iceberg looming in the distance. Budget proposal calls for an 18 percent property tax increase and 36 percent hike in utility rates.
Collecting back taxes – some of which have been past due at least 10 years, according to records obtained by the Perquimans Weekly – is one way council is seeking to fill in the gaps, not only in terms of revenue but reducing blight.
By a 3-2 vote split by factions, council approved hiring Zacchaeus Legal Services of Trenton to pursue debt collections among other related matters for property that is three years or more behind in taxes, not a primary residence of property owner.
Council did discuss whether to sell the town’s Tahoe, a vehicle that has traveled far and wide. Town Attorney Leidy said the vehicle could be sold in many different ways — public auction, exchange items, etc. Hodges said if the vehicle is not sold, council would have to cut an additional $40,000 from the budget.