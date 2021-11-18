Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.