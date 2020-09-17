Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.