Hertford Town Council voted against plans to pursue the possible development of a 245 residential unit federal Housing and Urban Development housing complex during Monday’s meeting.
Also, council approved plans to pay past due 911 fees due to the county.
More to come from Monday’s council meeting will appear in next week’s Perquimans Weekly.
After a couple hours of debate, council voted 3-2 against paying $25,000 for legal fees to explore whether a low to moderate income HUD housing complex is feasible – a project estimated to cost $40 million – money that would come primarily from an Urban Development Block Grant, if the grant was awarded.
Mayor Earnell Brown along with councilmen Ashley Hodges and Jerry Mimlitsch voted against pursuing the project while councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson voiced their support for the town house complex.
Mayor Pro Tem Hodges presented an extensive presentation as to why pursuing this project would be a financial disaster for the Town of Hertford. Brown and Mimlitch shared their own thoughts as to how housing complex would adversely affect the citizens.
Jackson and Norman countered that a project this size would benefit the town not only through economic development and enhanced infrastructure, but expand the town’s population, increase the tax base and lower utility costs.
It’s been a heavy news cycle in recent days, so more on the pro and con positions will appear in next week’s Perquimans Weekly.
The housing development’s 245 units would each be 3 bedroom, 2-story town houses – 1,100 square feet a piece – a complex that would’ve been located at a 28 acre site located on Don Juan Road.
If the stars aligned with grant funding being awarded coupled with shovel ready plans to move forward, the town would have owned the housing complex and rented apartments to the residents.
According to the developer, Colston Construction Company, the housing complex would have created as many as 1,000 new residents for Hertford – more than a 47 percent increase in the town’s population. Developer estimated that the town’s revenue would be $2.3 million – a figure that comes from $874 per month times 245 units (90 percent capacity).
Though the total annual revenue was forecast to be $2.3 million per year, that figure doesn’t take into account maintenance costs and $1.2 million annually estimated depreciation costs, Hodges said.
If the project had moved forward, there would’ve needed a substantial upgrades to existing infrastructure necessitating the need to hire additional public safety and public works personnel.
If the town were to ever decide it didn’t want to remain in the rental business, it would need to pay back the $40 million federal grant that paid for the project.
Though there would be 245 new water/sewer hook-ups – more customer added to the system could reduce base rates – Hodges estimated at best the town’s water customers would save an estimated $12 a month.
In other business, council approved plans to $79K in past due 911 past due 911 fees. Money to pay for this came from the general fund. A trio of council leaders – Brown, Mimlitch and Hodges – approached the county to find out what was needed to remedy the situation – answer, pay what’s owed.
Jackson did not support the measure – his contention is that town people get double billed for this service because residents pay both town and county fees for the same service.
More on that story next week.
People would spoke during citizen’s concerns were Muriale Harmon of Front Street, local businessman Tony Riddick and, oddly enough, Councilman Norman who asserted his right speak as a citizen. More about what they said will appear next week, but Harmon asked Town Hall to have trash cans more readily available for new residents. She also spoke of the town’s need to pay past due 911 fees and the importance of having house numbers most visible for 911 maps so as to better assist first responders.
Riddick spoke out against gentrification, but in favor of neighborhood revitalization so as maintain property values in a way that encourages home ownership.
Norman apologized for being overcome by his passion for the issues – emotions that ran counter to the message he sought to present to council during last week’s work session.