Hertford Grammar students have a rich educational experience as highlighted by a soon-to-be trip to the Museum of the Albemarle and through a program that utilizes a 3D printer.
Hertford Grammar School third grade students will experience a magical and virtual visit to Who-Seumville, inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas through Museum of the Albemarle. Students will see the museum decorated for the holidays & listen to the classic tale being read in front of their Who-Ville backdrop. The students will also experience a Science Technology and Math (STEM) experiment that makes the Grinch’s heart grow!
Third grade teacher Tiffany Roberts extended her many thanks to MOA for partnering with HGS and making this happen.
“I am excited for our 3rd grade students to have this fun and educational opportunity around the holidays for this hands on experiment,” she said. “During these times we are not able to take field trips in person, but we are excited for students still having an opportunity to virtually visit MOA.”
In other HGS news, Rachel West, a former HGS Teacher of the Year, has secured an Mathematics, 3D Printing, and Computational Thinking (MPACT) grant that was made possible by an Education Innovation and Research grant by the US Department of Education. This grant supports 50 teachers in NC, California and South Carolina.
MPACT better prepares rural upper elementary and middle school students for future work through creative STEM-rich activities. MPACT’s hands-on, minds-on projects will engage students in using low-tech and high-tech materials in the service of learning mathematics and computer science.
West has completed six hours of professional development on Design, Computational Thinking and 3-D Printing.
Through this fellowship, HGS has received a 3-D printer and supplies, teacher stipend and funding for additional supplies. West will focus on one Fourth Grade Class this year to complete 2 Learning Modules, Introduction to Design and Origami Kite. Students will have the opportunity to use the 3-D printer in each of these modules.
The MPACT grant is another example of West being willing to seek new learning opportunities for our Panthers.
“I am excited about this fellowship and that it will allow our students to take risks, be innovative, and try new technologies such as the 3-D Printer,” West said. “Throughout the 2 modules, all learners will be engaged and will use their creativity to produce real world, 3-D creations.”
HGS’ updated vision statement was created with West was a member of the School Improvement Team last year.
That vision statement is: “To become a regionally recognized, community-focused school, focused on preparing our students to be resilient thinkers who embrace technology as a powerful tool for learning.”
HGS Principal John Lassiter sounded praise for the HGS staff.
“This grant and partnership with the Museum of the Albermarle both help us move toward this vision,” he said. “Having a 3-D printer, and embracing the learning opportunities that come with it, is a game-changer for our students. Having a virtual field trip focused on a STEM topic makes learning exciting for our students. STEM career fields are growing at a rapid rate. The leadership of our teachers will help ensure that our students will have early exposure to emerging technologies as they dream about their future career goals.”