HGS Teachers Awarded Hunter-Daugherty Grants

Hertford Grammar School teachers recently received a total of $1,450 in grants in honor of Kim Hunter-Daugherty, a teacher who passed away suddenly in December 2018.
The Kim Hunter-Daugherty Scholarship and Mini-Grant Program offers mini-grants to educators and scholarships to seniors each year.
“Mrs. Daugherty was very passionate about her students and her job. This is a great way to honor her memory,” said Foundation President Antoine Moore.
HGS Third Grade Teacher Rachel Benge was awarded a $450 grant while Exceptional Children teacher’ team of Becky Benton and Ashley Winslow was awarded $500 grant, and Fifth Grade teacher Lindsey Benton received $500.
Daughter of baseball legend Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Hunter-Daugherty was an educator for over 20 years, having taught fourth and fifth grades at Hertford Grammar School and had previously taught at Perquimans Middle School, and in Dare and Pitt counties.
Daugherty’s teaching was celebrated on numerous occasions. In 2017, the Hertford Rotary Club named her Hertford Grammar School’s Rotary Teacher of the Year and Perquimans County Schools Rotary Teacher of the Year.
The Fund was established following her death and is now valued at $25,000. The earnings are used to award the mini-grants and scholarships each year.
“Kim was a giver. She was the school mom. She would stockpile resources to help students who needed additional school supplies,” Hertford Grammar Principal John Lassiter said. “To know that her legacy is providing our school with resources to meet the needs of our scholars is something that I know puts a smile on her face.”
Lynn Jordan, HGS guidance counselor, added, “Kim is missed at Hertford Grammar School. Her laugh was unmistakable. Her love of her students and this staff was undeniable.”