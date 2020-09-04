Michael S. Higgins, a Hertford native who was killed in a car crash earlier this month, was named an Honorary State Trooper, Wednesday.
Higgins had been serving as student intern with the N.C. State Highway Patrol at the time of the accident.
Higgins, 22, was remembered Wednesday in Elizabeth City at a ceremony where he was posthumously awarded the title of Honorary Trooper. Presiding over the ceremony was patrol Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., who presented Higgins’ mother, Lisa Higgins, a N.C. state flag and a certificate commemorating her son’s distinction.
“Michael’s life showcased the character and drive it takes to answer a calling into the life of a public servant,” McNeill said. “His drive to join the law enforcement profession began long ago. It began with a heart for others, which is essential to serve. Michael did not idly await opportunity; he created opportunity. This was showcased through his chosen internship and that is something each of us could retain from his life.”
Higgins had been riding as the passenger in a patrol car when it crashed near the town of Grimesland, in Pitt County, on Saturday, Aug. 22. He died at the scene, according to a highway patrol news release.
Higgins had been serving as a student intern with the highway patrol, while attending East Carolina University. Higgins also was a former soccer team captain at Perquimans County High School.