News these days is filled with fear mongering stories about COVID-19 that usually include dark statistics about the number of people infected, those who are suffering and those who have died.
Rather than root in that hog trough of bad news, this newspaper took a different path – a story of hope about someone who recovered after being exposed to the coronavirus.
“The message that I would give others is that the virus is real, but there are a lot of survivors like me and there are ways to help others who are struggling with it like donating your plasma,” said Molly High, 25, of Austin, Texas.
High is the daughter of Martha and Hackney High, a top notch lawyer who serves as the county attorney for the Perquimans County Commission. And who can forget High’s successful “Back the Hack” campaign for a seat on Edenton Town Council.
Since Molly High has contracted and survived the virus, she has been endowed with superpowers that may help others through the ordeal – and that is the silver lining to this story.
After a full recovery from COVID-19, High said she was looking for ways to help those who were not as fortunate.
Recently, High donated plasma after she discovered that she was a match to three Texans who are critically ill.
“The reason for me giving the plasma is that after recovering from the virus, my antibodies can be used to fight the virus in people who are severely ill,” she said. “I had heard a lot about how this is how you can help others who not have been as fortunate as me.”
Rather than being bitten by a radioactive spider (Spider-Man) or being a super rich ninja-trained bachelor with bat issues (Batman), High’s hero story shows that the coronavirus is real and how it can spread to anyone.
High said when she first got sick in March, she didn’t know she had been exposed to the virus. After all, it’s pollen season and the tail end of the cold and flu season.
“I didn’t expect that I had the virus,” she said. “I had a high fever, so that concerned me and I went the doctor. The doctor tested me for strep, flu and coronavirus.”
March 23 – a day and a diagnosis that High will never forget.
“I was scared and anxious about being diagnosed,” she said. “Luckily, by the time the test results came back – it took three days – I had been feeling better, so that gave me strength and hope that I was going to recover from the virus.”
After graduating from John A. Holmes High School in 2013, High attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism in 2017. She then moved to Austin, Texas, and now works at Oracle as a technology consultant.
When the hometown crowd learned about High’s diagnosis, there was an outpouring of support for her from across our region.
“When I was sick and diagnosed with coronavirus, a lot of people from home had reached out to me via text/call or sent me cards,” she said. “It meant a lot and truly makes me thankful for my hometown and where I grew up. I think what makes living in northeastern North Carolina so special is that people are always caring and watching out for you!”
Like many people, High believed that while it was possible that she may contract COVID-19, she never thought she would get sick.
“I did think I could catch the virus because I live in an active city where there had been some cases and my place of employment had some cases, so I did know it was a possibility,” she said. “However, I was very surprised when I was diagnosed because I started feeling bad the week of March 15th, so it was pretty early on to be diagnosed. At the time, there was about 60 or 70 people in my county diagnosed, but I live in a county of about 1.2 million people.”
High said she hadn’t traveled anywhere, so she is not sure where she was exposed to the virus.
“I have not traveled domestically or internationally in 2020, so I did not get it from travel,” she said. “I am not sure how I got it. I was not directly exposed that I know of, but the week before the stay at home orders in my city, I had been going to work, restaurants, the grocery store, and the gym. I can not pinpoint exactly where I got it from.”
High said after being diagnosed with the virus, she immediately went into self quarantine mode for two weeks.
“I had a fever for about a week,” she said. “I felt really ill for about four days. I was able to recover after a couple of days. I have roommates, so I did have to self isolate in my room for 14 days.”
Recovery from COVID-19, even for a 25-year-old, is no walk in the park.
“Luckily, I did not suffer that much pain,” she said. “I did have a lot of chest pain and body aches, but only for a few days. I was able to recover by resting and drinking lots of liquids.”
After being diagnosed with an illness that is covered nonstop by the mainstream media, High adopted an approach familiar to many – turn off the news – so as to avoid those dark thoughts that come natural to anyone facing uncertainty, fear.
“At times, I was scared and afraid,” she said. “I tried my best to not watch the news and read updates on my phone about the virus. I also tried to rest or keep myself entertained to keep my mind off of it.”
Quarantine has been tough for most everyone – there’s only so much Minecraft you can play, only so much National Review one can read while listening to the Queen song – “Oh, how I want to break free.” High spent her time watching Hulu and Netflix on a recently installed television – perfect timing for that! And she kept in touch with friends and family.
“I had to self isolate in my room for 14 days and after that I could go into my common areas of the house, but we still have stay at home orders in Austin, so it didn’t change too much. During my quarantine, I watched a lot of Hulu and Netflix. I also FaceTimed a lot with my friends and family. They kept me entertained and kept my spirits high. Once, I felt better, I was able to get back to work and that has been keeping me pretty busy.”
High has been cleared by doctors and Austin’s Public Health Department, so while she’s confident and ready to rejoin the world – even making a trip to Edenton recently – doubts remain.
“As of now, the doctors and I are confident I am not contagious anymore,” she said. “However, they are unsure about how long immunity lasts and if I can get the virus again.”
The whole experience in quarantine has shaped High’s outlook on life so that she embraces her life, family and faith that much more.
“I think if you have had the virus or not, this time has made many people more appreciative of the little things and realize the value of human connection. I do feel very thankful for my health, friends, and family,” she said.