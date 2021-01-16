Thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard Base, Elizabeth City Regional Airport ranks among the top four general aviation airports in North Carolina for local jobs generated and economic impact.
That’s according to a new report released by the N.C. Division of Aviation. The report, which contains data for 2019, shows the Elizabeth City-based airport was responsible that year for 2,790 jobs, $124.8 million in personal income, $9.29 million in state and local taxes and $479.7 million in economic impact.
Statewide, 72 publicly owned airports contributed more than $61 billion to the state’s economy in 2019, generating $2.5 billion in state and local taxes, and supporting 373,000 jobs. The report notes the data doesn’t include the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on airports in 2020.
Ten of the airports offer commercial airline service and account for better than 90% of the state’s aviation-related jobs, personal income, state and local taxes, and economic impact. The other 62 airports are considered general aviation airports and contribute roughly 10% of that impact.
When it comes to jobs connected to an airport, only Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem with 3,665 was responsible for more than EC Regional.
Scott Hinton, EC Regional’s manager and the city and county’s interim economic development director, said the jobs figure includes “everything within the fence line” at the airport, meaning that jobs at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, both civilian and Coast Guard, are included. The airport itself has a staff of six: four full-time workers and two part-time workers, he said.
Jobs connected to EC Regional Airport generated $124.8 million in personal income, according to the report. Personal income is the combined salaries of those working in aviation-related jobs connected to the airport.
Only two general aviation airports were responsible for generating more in personal income than EC Regional in 2019: Smith-Reynolds, which generated $230.5 million; and Mt. Airy/Surry County, which generated $129.4 million.
The report also shows EC Regional Airport generating $9.29 million in state and local taxes. The only airports generating more were Smith-Reynolds, which generated $29 million; Mt. Airy/Surry County, which generated $22.7 million; Columbus County Municipal Airport in Whiteville, which generated $20.5 million; and Kinston Regional Jetport at Stallings Field in Kinston, which generated $10.9 million.
EC Regional Airport also accounted for $479.7 million in economic impact in 2019, according to the report. The figure is based on the jobs supported by the airport directly, jobs supported by businesses that rely on the airport, and the impact of visitors, the Division of Aviation said.
Only three general aviation airports accounted for more economic impact in 2019: Smith-Reynolds, whose economic impact totaled $81.8 million; Mt. Airy/Surry County, with a total impact of $691 million; and the Kinston Regional Jetport, which accounted for $487.1 million in economic impact.
Hinton said the report shows the airport plays a key role in helping drive the local economy.
“It’s pretty clear the airport has a significant impact on our community,” he said. “Even if you don’t fly or travel, it affects your life.”
Hinton said EC Regional Airport benefits from its diverse operations. Not only does it provide hangar space for 26 private planes, the airport also sells fuel to private and corporate aircraft, many of which are headed to the Outer Banks, and to the military, whose aircraft gas up at EC Regional when conducting training exercises off the coast.
The airport is also where Elizabeth City State University conducts flight training for its aviation science degree program and hangars several of its aircraft. The airport is also where a number of medical evacuation aircraft land and take off.
“So there’s a lot going on here,” Hinton said.
EC Regional Airport is overseen by an airport authority composed of local residents appointed by Pasquotank County commissioners and Elizabeth City City Council. Its annual budget is about $1 million.
While the local governments originally helped fund airport operations, that’s no longer the case, Hinton said. “The airport is now completely self-sustaining,” he said.
Other airports in the region are also included in the Division of Aviation report. First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, for example, was responsible in 2019 for 135 jobs, personal income of $4.69 million, state and local taxes of $604,000 and $4.1 million in economic impact.
Northeastern Regional Airport in Edenton was responsible for 70 jobs, personal income of $3.7 million, $494,000 in state and local taxes, and $10.45 million in economic impact.
Currituck Regional Airport in Maple was responsible for 65 jobs, $2.9 million in personal income, $413,000 in state and local taxes, and $9.4 million in economic impact.
EC Regional Airport and Elizabeth City’s education institutions receive several mentions throughout the report. In a section detailing aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul services, for example, DRS Technologies and Vector CSP, both of which operated near the Coast Guard Air Station in 2019, are mentioned as contributing to North Carolina’s ranking as the nation’s fifth-leading MRO employer.
Elizabeth City State University’s four-year aviation science degree program is also prominently featured in the report’s section on aviation education programs in the state. The report notes 117 students are currently enrolled in the program.
ECSU is also mentioned in the report’s section on unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones. The report notes the university offers one of the nation’s first four-year UAS degree programs.
College of The Albemarle’s two aviation and aerospace-related programs are also mentioned in the report. The community college’s Drones: An Introduction program had 23 students enrolled in 2019, while its Aviation Systems Technology program had an enrollment of 36, the report said.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies in Elizabeth City is also mentioned in the education section, cited as example of how K-12 STEM-based education programs, particularly at aviation-focused high schools, are helping support the state’s aviation workforce.