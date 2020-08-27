What is going on these days!?
Three murders occurred over the weekend in Elizabeth City.
In Edenton, investigators are actively pursuing all leads to find the shooter who killed 9-year-old Makiia Slade and injured her mother Shatory Slade while they were traveling US 17 on the outskirts of town July 24.
And there have been other shootings and arrests in our neck of the woods since the 2020 began.
A man was shot at multiple times on Feb. 5 on Dobbs Street in Hertford.
And these local acts of violence don’t even take into account what appears in the news – stories that report on a daily barrage of bad things happening nationwide that include downtown streets under siege and cities being burned to the ground.
Maybe it’s time to reset our spiritual clock. Like being in rough waters serves as a wake-up call on occasion, maybe it’s time to embrace faith, put aside all the nonsense and focus on the hard truths.
Being a better person instead of blaming others takes work, hard work some days, to not only stand up for what is good and just, but to do it for the right reasons.
Surely, someone knows something, anything, about Makiia’s killer can come forward because it’s the right thing to do. Our whole community took a punch in the gut from the tragic death of an innocent little girl.
Others have been killed too – we need steel ourselves in faith and conviction so as to stand-up to those who would tear down our community without care.
Go to church, embrace faith or perhaps take a long walk or kayak trip to reflect, dig in and prepare to fight today and the war to come against a godless group of people transformed by a culture that knows no boundaries, embraces death.
There’s always been evil in the world, but in recent years, maybe longer, there’s always been good people willing to challenge the bad guys instead of aiding and abetting them by being complicit. Like Gary Cooper in the movie “High Noon” it’s time to face the enemy.
This our High Noon – a trial that’s not going to end after the November election – but remain an eternal struggle to embrace our better nature, stand up to evil.
Lessons learned and outcome of that struggle determine whether we as a people will endure or fade to black.