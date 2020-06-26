Toyota debuts its all new Highlander for 2020 this year. It’s spectacular and on my list of top crossovers I’d like to own.
The new Highlander has been totally redesigned and I am hard-pressed to find a corner Toyota hasn’t touched and improved.
The Highlander’s exterior has a little more brashness than previous models. There are strong fenders, modern slim lights and a new grille that makes the Highlander stand out, rather than blend in.
Inside, the Highlander is sleek, with high-dollaresque trims, textiles and accents.
The new Highlander is a little longer than the previous model, and that extra room is primarily seen in the cargo space behind the third-row seat. I appreciate this cargo space more than extra leg room in the third row, because 1) No adult is going to be sitting in the third row so one inch of leg room isn’t going to matter to a kid and 2) Big corona-era grocery hauls need more room in the cargo area. Last year’s Highlander only had 13.8 cubic feet behind the third row, making it one of the smallest cargo areas in the segment. This year there is 16 cubic feet.
There’s a standard 8-inch touchscreen or a new 12.3-inch display on top-line Platinum trims. I got to test drive the Platinum trim and the display seemed HUGE. Both screens support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration this year – unlike in years past. One drawback was the far right of the infotainment display is home to the radio tuner and it was a stretch to reach it.
There are five trim levels to choose from: L, LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that pushes out 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque. This aptly powered engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.
Mileage for my week in the Highlander averaged about 23 mpg for a week of in town-commuting which included miles on US 440.
My top-of-the-line Platinum model featured extras (as standard) like 20-inch wheels, integrated navigation, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a premium JBL audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, a digital rearview mirror and a driver’s head-up display.
If you don’t need all the extras on the Platinum trim and the $48,000 price tag isn’t in reach, the LE trim starts out – with less standard equipment – at about $32,000. It comes outfitted with things like tri-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot monitoring, a power liftgate and LED foglights. The most popular trim will probably be the XLE. This trim starts out at about $39,000.
The Highlander was due for an upgrade, as the crossover segment is crowded with new and updated models. The Hyundai Palisade, GMC’s Acadia and the VW Atlas are just a few of the worthy contenders out there. The 2020 Highlander is ready to duke it out with competitors for the hearts – and dollars – of American car buyers.