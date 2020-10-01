Welcome to our column that will keep y’all informed about Historic Hertford, Inc. & Carolina Moon Theater’s activities and other happenings of note.
We are waiting patiently for the Governor’s announcement on Oct. 2 with the hope that we will be able to go to Phase 3! Please help by wearing your mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. Put a smile on your face, be optimistic and look on the bright side.
OCTOBER CALENDAR
Below are some opportunities to become involved in and things to do. Be sure to read below to see what the CMTG has in common with William Shakespeare!
• “Shot in the Dark”, a glow golf tournament to benefit the Carolina Moon Theater, will take place on November 5th at the Sound Links Golf Course on Albemarle Plantation. It will be a 9-hole tournament.. You don’t need a foursome as the Golf Pro will be assigning the teams.
There will be 2 groups playing 9 holes each so there will be 2 winning foursomes. You don’t have to be a member of Sound Links Golf Club to play. The $50 fee includes golfing, free wine, beer and soft drinks, gift bag, and a box “dinner.”
Go to the carolinamoontheater.org website for more information and the registration form. You can also sign up at the Sound Links Pro Shop. Sign-up early as we only can take 72 golfers. If you want to be a hole sponsor, contact Lynne Raymond at 252-426-5102. We also have a raffle for a set of Cobra Golf Clubs and bag. Tickets are 3 for $10. You can get yours at the Pro Shop or at Carolina Trophy. This is guaranteed to be fun!!
• Halloween is coming to the town of Hertford!! Watch out for princesses and goblins… On FRIDAY, Oct. 30 the merchants will be have Trick or Treat time from 3 to 5 p.m. This will be followed by other kid-friendly activities from 5 to 7 p.m. Church Street will be closed to traffic for the safety of the children. Bring your child to enjoy a safe, Halloween activity sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce.
• Historic Hertford’s Downtown Beautification Committee has decorated areas on Church Street for fall. The sidewalk pots are also being spruced up to beautify our town. Don’t forget to check out the bikes around town that are now decorated for the fall season too.
• Carolina Moon Theater has revamped the performance schedule (again) for the upcoming months! We can’t wait to open up the theater with our production of “Love Letters.” Hopefully we can do this at the end of October or early November!. As soon as we can open the theater with at least fifty percent capacity, we will.
“Kitchen Witches” will follow the “Love Letters” production and will be directed by Mary Cherry. Watch for audition information or even better email office@historichertfordinc.org to receive audition information on all plays directly. Next will be “The Red Velvet Cake War,” also directed by Mary, on Oct. 15, 16 & 17, 2021. Mary directed our first 2 plays and is the President of Encore Theater in Elizabeth City. We are thrilled to have her back with us again.
• “Hertford Alive!” Is coming! On Saturday, Oct. 17, come to Hertford between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for another fun event. There will be music by the Keith Rouse Band and Unique Catering by Jo Jo Parker will be available for your eating pleasure. This is a family-oriented event so there will be pumpkin painting, face painting and corn hole games for the kids. Some picnic tables available. You might want to bring a chair and enjoy the music and food.
• Do you have a wooden boat paddle in your garage gathering dust? If you do, Susan Cox is looking for some wooden boat paddles for an art project for the town. Contact Susan at the Carolina Trophy shop on Church Street for more information or just drop off your paddle at the store! Pick up can be arranged if necessary.
• Did you know that from late 1592 to early 1594 more than 10,000 people died from the bubonic plague in London? Well here is the rest of the story – In the midst of Shakespeare’s career, all of London’s theaters were closed for over a year in an effort to stop the spread of the plague. Sound familiar??
But when theaters, including Shakespeare’s Globe, reopened gate receipts were huge. Soon afterward, Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and continued writing through a second wave of the plague in 1603. He went on to complete King Lear and Macbeth, a few years later.
“If Shakespeare’s age offers any model and consolation, it’s how quickly numbers were back to normal and people were living their lives again”, says a Columbia University English Professor and author. If it could be done then so many years ago, WE CAN DO IT TOO!
Check out our website at Historichertfordinc.org or carolinamoontheater.org for more details.